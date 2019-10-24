After Jacksonville State University’s board of trustees voted to terminate his employment as president Tuesday, John Beehler today released a statement thanking the university and praising its progress during his time at the helm.
“Four years ago, I was blessed with the extraordinary opportunity of serving as the President of Jacksonville State University,” the release began. “I took the helm of JSU knowing that l had an opportunity to have a major impact by rallying JSU’s faculty, staff, students and alumni to improve certain elements of the University and position JSU for a very bright future.”
Beehler was terminated without cause Tuesday after a two-hour closed-door executive session during a regular meeting of trustees. Trustees Clarence Daugette and Gale Saxon Main abstained from the vote, while all other present trustees voted to terminate Beehler. The termination is effective on Nov. 21, at the end of a contract-required 30-day period.
Beehler was previously granted a 90-day leave of absence last month to deal with family medical issues.
“As for me, by necessity my own focus during the coming months will continue to be on tackling the serious health challenges my family faces,” Beehler said in Thursday’s release. “I will be thinking fondly of all of you and thanking you for your prayers and support as I continue in that important endeavor. “
In the release, Beehler touted improvements in the school’s enrollment, a bounceback from the March 2018 tornado, the completion of the school’s new recreation center and the reorganization of the university into six schools, all of which occurred during his tenure. Beehler also sent with the release a 90-page “comprehensive four-year report” detailing activities at JSU during his tenure.
“Clearly, JSU has been moving with enormous momentum in a very positive direction over the past four years. I am extraordinarily proud of JSU and how far we have come together,” Beehler wrote in the release. “I realize that, during the past four years, we’ve set quite a very high bar for future administrations, but the First Lady and I dearly love JSU, and extend our very best wishes to our successors in meeting or exceeding our accomplishments!”
After voting on Beehler’s termination Tuesday, trustees appointed chief external affairs officer Don Killingsworth as acting president. A university news release said the first steps in selecting a permanent replacement would likely be discussed at the trustees’ January meeting.