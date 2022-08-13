 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
featured

JSU returns ‘Cocky Cookoff’ BBQ competition

Kingston Peeler

Kingston Peeler, 15, of Jacksonville, grills what he hopes will be award-winning chicken at the "Cocky Cookoff" in Jacksonville Saturday.

 Ashley Morrison / The Anniston Star

JACKSONVILLE — Fifteen-year-old Kingston Peeler of Jacksonville stood behind a metal grill Saturday cooking chicken smothered in his own special blend of barbecue sauce.

His timing and technique and ingredients had to be perfect because Peeler was gunning for the title at Jacksonville State University’s second annual barbecue competition, Cocky Cookoff.

cosby cookout

Brian Cosby and daughter Cenlee display the results of their teamwork at the Cocky Cookoff Saturday in Jacksonville.