JSU returns ‘Cocky Cookoff’ BBQ competition

JACKSONVILLE — Fifteen-year-old Kingston Peeler of Jacksonville stood behind a metal grill Saturday cooking chicken smothered in his own special blend of barbecue sauce.
His timing and technique and ingredients had to be perfect because Peeler was gunning for the title at Jacksonville State University’s second annual barbecue competition, Cocky Cookoff.
The smell of tangy barbecue sauce and smoking meats hung in the air under colorful pop-up tents outside of the university’s football stadium, where visitors shopped at vendors’ booths and sampled cooked meats.
Amy Schavey, who was manning the welcome tent, said some of the cooks were competing for the championship title, while some were entered into the “backyard division.”
“They’ve been here all night. They started cooking last night and they're going to turn in their judge entries at about 11:30 to about 1:30 today,” Schavey said. “Then we’ll give out our awards at about 2 o’clock this afternoon.”
JSU’s President Dr. Don Killingsworth pardoned a chicken named Dolly for the event in celebration of the school meeting its fundraising goal of $10,000. The chicken sat in a cage near center stage at the event, seemingly unaware of her near-death experience.
The competition is hosted by the JSU Annual Fund Board which supports the college’s sports programs and scholarships, according to Schavey.
“Grillers will vie for $1,200 in cash prizes and the title of Grand Champion Cocky Griller Master in two categories — Championship and Backyard — and there will also be a Taster’s Choice Competition and Bake Sale,” according to a university press release.
Schavey’s family entered the competition, with her husband, Eric, operating under Cocky’s No Chicken grilling team.
“This is our second year to be here at the Cocky Cookoff. We’re cooking brisket, pulled pork, chicken, ribs, and we actually have some blueberry pineapple dump cake that’s been smoked,” Eric said.
Eric said his father, neighbor, and friend were there helping him man the grill, hand out samples, and “just come and have fun,” Eric said.
The group came in second place for the chicken category last year. “We’re hoping to do a little better this year, and it looks like everything’s going good, so we’re excited,” he said.
Most of the competitors were cooking a little bit of everything. Brandon Glover, with Blackwater BBQ in Jasper, said he was among those with pulled pork, brisket, chicken and ribs on their menu. Though Glover and his group have been grilling for over 15 years, Glover said this was only their third time to enter a competition.
Asked how he thought he would fare in the competition, he said, “I don’t know. I hope we do good. I want to talk smack, but ...” Glover said with a laugh.
“Nah I’m just kidding,” Glover continued. “We’re doing it for the fun. I love meeting people and there’s just a lot of unique people. I love it.”
Even as Glover and his family have been grilling for 15 years, the 15-year-old Peeler, the youngest contestant at the event, didn’t seem to have any trouble keeping up with the more experienced cooks.
Peeler began making his own sauce in the 5th grade, having entered into a grilling challenge of the 4-H program at his school where creation of one’s own barbecue sauce was part of the assignment.
Peeler said he spent a whole day in the kitchen perfecting his sauce and has loved it ever since.
Now a sophomore at Jacksonville High School, he sells his barbecue sauce at farmers markets and on his Facebook page,Kingston’s BBQ Sauce. Income from the sauce goes back into supplies for the business.