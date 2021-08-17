JSU projects highest freshman enrollment this semester

JACKSONVILLE — Members of what may prove to be Jacksonville State University’s largest freshman class to date gathered Tuesday at Burgess-Snow Field for the first freshman convocation since 2019.
According to Emily Messer, vice president of enrollment management at the university, preliminary data suggests this year’s freshman class could top the previous historic best in fall 2019. There were 1,493 freshmen that year, and Messer said projections show an increase as high as 15 to 20 percent, or about 300 more students. Definitive numbers will be released after Sept. 8, when the school holds its annual census.
Messer said the COVID-19 pandemic had been challenging for everyone, including prospective students last year.
“Some freshmen chose not to enroll last year,” Messer said, but she had seen a lot of excitement about returning to school and JSU, in particular. “They’re ready for a college experience.”
JSU didn’t experience the same freeze-out for college enrollment that other universities felt last summer; instead, the university saw growth.
Only 7 percent of 262 colleges that responded to a survey from the American Association of Collegiate Registrars and Admissions Officers last year said they’d seen the same result.
In the fall semester, JSU was up 217 students compared to 2019, the school announced in September.
Tuesday evening, university President Don Killingsworth welcomed students gathered in the stadium bleachers to the campus, shortly after the Marching Southerners played a few pop music selections and the Gamecock cheerleaders and Marching Ballerinas performed dances. Later, the kids would visit the President’s House for a barbecue.
“You are the largest class we’ve seen here,” Killingsworth said during the convocation. “We’ve been here waiting for you.”