JSU president’s suite named for former president

JACKSONVILLE — Jacksonville State University named a spot on campus in honor of its longest-serving president.
The school’s board of trustees voted Friday to rename the president’s suite the Clarence William Daugette Sr. Presidential Suite at a special called meeting held over the phone.
The multi-room suite is located at the entrance of Bibb Graves Hall.
The decision came after current trustee Clarence Daugette III, the grandson of the former president, donated 1,000 shares of stock, which amounted to $66,000, to the JSU Foundation. Daugette III abstained from voting at Friday’s meeting.
“We truly appreciate the Daugette family and what they mean to this institution,” JSU President Don Killingsworth said.
According to Killingsworth, the Daugette family has been involved with the school since 1899.
Clarence Daugette served as president from 1899 to 1942. His son, like his grandson, was an alumnus and trustee.
JSU spokeswoman Buffy Lockette said Daugette Hall, located nearby, was also named for the former president.