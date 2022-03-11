JSU presents new law enforcement training simulator

Jacksonville State University has rolled out a new state-of-the-art simulator for police instruction for its Center for Best Practices in Law Enforcement, according to a university press release.
In a ribbon cutting event Wednesday at the McClellan training location on Gamecock Drive in Anniston, the university showed off the instructive tool that presents a 300-degree five-screen simulation of real-life scenarios. JSU staff and law enforcement officials in the area stood nearby to watch the unveiling.
Called the VirTra V-300 simulator, the device allows Alabama police “to sharpen skills usually only gained through personal experience,” the university’s Director of Public Relations Buffy Lockette stated in the release.
The simulator is programmed with hundreds of training environments designed to place officers in situations where they are expected to de-escalate conflicts, investigate school shootings and manage other intense situations to provide a degree of experience that can’t be found in textbooks, Lockette stated in the release.
“It’s really the closest thing we have to putting an officer in an extremely stressful situation, where emotions may be high, without them actually experiencing it themselves,” said Kaleb Littlejohn, director of the center and a JSU criminal justice instructor. “We have them work through those situations here so they will be better prepared when they are out on the streets with de-escalation, communication and situational awareness skills.”
The university is allowing the use of the simulator free of charge to all Alabama law enforcement agencies, as the high-tech simulator equipment was funded by a gift from Poarch Band of Creek Indians.
Agencies interested in making use of the simulator’s unique training experience can email CBPLE@jsu.edu, Lockette said.