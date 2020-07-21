JSU presents fall plans for instructional delivery, safety precautions

Jacksonville State University presented its fall reopening plans to the Board of Trustees on Tuesday, plans that will see students get much of their instruction online, regardless of what university officials decide on Aug. 1 about how to start the fall semester.
Reflecting a public health crisis of both local and worldwide scope, the plans include a number of a complex set of potential operational scenarios and instructional delivery methods, weighing both the benefits and the risks of each scenario.
University officials said they plan to announce Aug. 1 exactly how the fall semester will proceed.
“I really feel like we’re about as prepared as we can possibly be to go in whichever way the wind blows,” said Joe Walsh, JSU’s vice provost. “I do want to be clear that this report is not a culmination of our planning. We consider it the very first step of our planning efforts.”
The university indicated in its plan that all classes during the fall, regardless of COVID-19 interruptions, will be delivered either fully online, through a mixture of online and in-person or field-based for internships and practicums.
Much of the decision on class delivery is left up to department heads, according to JSU Provost Christie Shelton.
“The department head works with the faculty and the faculty have had training all summer and we’re about to launch one last training effort to get them ready,” Shelton said.
The plan also includes a number of procedures to provide for safe classrooms, including a universitywide mask requirement, social distancing and cleaning.
Desks will be arranged to accommodate social distancing. The plan provides guidance on desk spacing and ways to manage traffic flow within classrooms and in hallways. Classrooms will also be cleaned every morning, according to the university’s plan.
Prior to returning to class, every student on campus is required to be tested for COVID-19, as part of Gov. Kay Ivey’s “Testing for Alabama” program.
Jeff Ryan, the university’s COVID-19 task force head, said that the university has acquired a test at its Student Health Center that can rapidly diagnose a patient in as little as 15 minutes.
“We brought that technology on last week,” Ryan said. “It has already proven to be essential for us. We built that capacity and we’re really happy to have that.”
Tuition rate unchanged, but housing cost increased
The trustees voted on an item declaring that there would not be an increase to tuition rates, which currently sits at $324 per credit hour for in-state students.
The rate for online classes will also remain at $377 per credit hour, however, if a class is transferred fully online due to COVID-19 complications, students will not be charged the online rate.
“If a course is listed as hybrid, it will be the standard tuition charge,” Shelton said. “If the course is totally online coming out of the gate, it will be the distance learning charge, but if the course is online because faculty accommodations are granted as part of the CARES Act, it will be charged the regular rate.”
In addition, the trustees approved a $50 per semester increase in all university housing, with the exception of The Pointe apartment complex. Trustee Vivian Figures expressed concern with increasing housing rates.
“Do we have to do an increase in the middle of COVID?” Figures asked. “What is that cost going to do to each student?”
Jim Brigham, the university’s vice president for finance and administration, said that the main need for additional money is to address maintenance in residence halls.
“The age of our residence halls are really calling for additional maintenance that hasn’t been done that we’ve put off as deferred maintenance,” Brigham said.
Brigham also explained that community bathrooms in some residence halls need to be remodeled, which would include updates to ensure bathroom privacy and to enhance cleaning efforts.
“I’m just against putting any other burden on the students,” Figures said. “I feel very strongly about that, particularly when there are so many other resources, I think, available where we could find the money.”
Student comments on fall 2020
As JSU makes plans for a fall return to campus, students are also making their own preparations, including Bre Heard, a senior majoring in human sciences and emergency management.
Heard currently owns three masks, but has ordered three more in preparation for the semester.
“I have ordered some masks as I will need them on campus as well as at internship,” Heard said.
Heard said that she isn’t sure what to expect when returning to class, but her classes are mostly online. However, she doesn’t believe it’s safe to return to the university, as she worries students will spread the virus at parties and take it with them to their hometowns on the weekends.
Breihan Dryden, a communication major, said he has “an abundance of masks” already and is planning to buy more, even though he doesn’t think the university should require them.
“I understand the logic, but I don’t personally agree,” he said.
Bronson Layton, an English major, hopes that everyone will wear masks in public to help stop the disease’s spread.
Layton believes that in-person classes could be “manageable” with the right procedures, but is skeptical of the consequences.
“Given the general population of the university, I am going to have to answer that JSU should not move forward with in-person courses, at least for the fall 2020 semester,” he said.
In other business, the trustees:
— Extended the standardized test waiver through the entire 2021 calendar year.
— Approved an interim budget for fiscal year 2021, totaling $152.7 million in both revenue and expenditures.
— Decreased tuition for active military service members from the normal $324 per credit hour to $250 per credit hour.
— Increased course fees for several courses under the Department of Kinesiology, Department of Family and Consumer Science, Department of Curriculum and Instruction and the Department of Chemistry and Geosciences.
— Increased the cost of reprinting diplomas for international shipping from $62.50 to $150.
— Reduced the total cost of the master’s degree in athletic training program from $28,400 to $26,000.
— Renewed a $5 million line of credit with Regions Bank that was set to expire Aug. 1.
— Reported a 10 percent increase in enrollment for the summer 2020 term.