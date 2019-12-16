JSU plans performance center to be named for Randy Owen

Jacksonville State University leaders plan a new building named after a famous alumnus and musical figure.
At a birthday celebration for Randy Owen on Saturday, JSU trustees announced they intend to build a performing arts center and name it in honor of the JSU alumnus. Owen is a member of the board of trustees and famed member of the country music band Alabama.
“We’re in the preliminary stages right now,” Randy Jones, chairman of the board of trustees, said in a phone interview Monday. “We hope to have a Randy Owen Performing Arts Center soon.”
Charles Lewis, JSU’s vice president for university advancement, said Monday the prospective facility was still in the conceptual stages of development. No timeline or site has yet been set, he said.
“This is a very early concept,” Lewis said. “We’re certainly interested in building the hall. This is something we hope to do in the near future.”
Jones originally announced the prospective center at a 70th birthday party for Owen on Saturday at his Fort Payne farm. A video of the announcement shared by an attendee on social media shows Jones announcing the name of the building, as fellow trustee Tony Ingram unveils conceptual art for the facility while Owen looks on.
“We wanted to go ahead and announce it so we could start working on it,” Jones said.
Jones said that a national fundraising campaign will be set up for the building, with the university possibly selling sponsored seats to be placed in the hall once the facility is finished. JSU student tuition and fees would not be increased to pay for the building, Jones said.
Jones said the center would be a regional facility, for use by the public in addition to JSU programs.
“This is a great thing for Jacksonville State for the future,” Jones said.
“We’ve always wanted and needed a top-notch performing arts center,” Lewis said. “As we move forward with it, we certainly want to name it for Randy Owen. We want to recognize Randy Owen and all he’s done for the university and the state.”
Owen graduated from JSU in 1973 with a bachelor’s degree in English.
Lewis said the announcement was made to show gratitude to Owen’s contributions on his birthday.
“There’s not a person that’s been more loyal to Jacksonville State or shown more pride in Jacksonville State than Randy Owen,” Jones said.