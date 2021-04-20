JSU pandemic professor, COVID-19 task force leader retiring in June

Jacksonville State University professor and COVID-19 task force leader Jeff Ryan has announced his upcoming retirement.
According to Ryan, his retirement officially starts in June. He had spent 16 years at the university and 23 years in the United States Army, he said.
“I’ve loved my time at JSU,” Ryan said.
He said he began planning for his retirement in March.
“It just occurred to me that I was going to be 65 in May,” he said.
During his tenure at JSU, Ryan said, he was able to start a course on pandemics and pestilence, publish five textbooks, serve as the head of the COVID-19 task force, lead the school’s recovery efforts after the 2019 tornado and build a doctorate program in emergency management.
He still teaches at the Center for Domestic Preparedness in Anniston, and has helped with its online training program.
“Work has always been my hobby. I’ve always worked two or three jobs,” he said. “Now it’s time for me to develop some hobbies of my own.”
He said he’ll never forget his role with the COVID-19 task force, especially since the state’s first exposure involved JSU students.
“It’s been so invigorating and rewarding to work with these medical professionals and emergency management folks,” he said.
He had written a textbook 13 years earlier, he said, that covered pandemic response and community preparedness, never thinking he’d need to put that knowledge to practical use years later.
During a JSU board of trustees meeting, in which Ryan’s retirement was announced, he received a standing ovation from the board and onlookers before giving an update on the COVID-19 situation on campus.
He said the campus peaked in August with more than 200 cases. However, he said, the campus’ infection rate only reached 8 percent, which was good compared to the about 13 percent rates of the surrounding counties. On Wednesday, Ryan said, JSU plans to host a clinic offering 320 doses of the vaccine.
“I think COVID is under control on our campus,” Ryan said. “The measures we put in place were practical, feasible and sustainable.”
Ryan lives in Ohatchee with his wife and two of his three daughters. He said he plans to spend part of the next year at home and another portion working with his wife, Pam, at a veterinary practice in the Turk and Caicos Islands.
He said his wife is a relief veterinarian, meaning she fills in for other vets at different offices, and he said he plans to do some consulting out of the practice.
“I feel great,” he said.