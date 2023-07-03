JSU, OVC reach settlement in conference withdrawal dispute

Jacksonville State University has agreed to pay the Ohio Valley Conference $750,000 to settle the two sides’ dispute over the college’s withdrawal from that athletic conference.
The settlement was announced in an email to The Anniston Star by OVC attorney Bruce Barze, Jr.
The OVC had filed an original lawsuit Aug. 3, 2021, seeking $1,015,000 plus attorney’s fees, costs and expenses as a result of the conference’s claims that JSU had not fulfilled its “contractual obligations” when it left the OVC effective June 30, 2021, without paying “the contractually specified exit fee” to join the ASUN Conference.
Calhoun County Circuit Judge Debra Jones dismissed the case without prejudice in September based on the doctrine of State Immunity.
The OVC appealed that decision to the state Supreme Court which, in a decision on May 19, noted both problems and agreements with the Circuit Court ruling.
“On the face of the OVC's complaint, there are no factual allegations that support that [JSU Board of Trustees Chair Randall] Jones and/or [JSU President Dr. Don] Killingsworth acted willfully, maliciously, intentionally, in bad faith, beyond authority, or under a mistaken interpretation of law by not authorizing JSU to make the payments the OVC seeks to recover,” the state Supreme Court ruling stated. “The OVC's failure to plead facts that supported its conclusory individual capacity claims Jones and Killingsworth constitute another reason that the OVC did not state viable individual capacity claims. For the foregoing reasons, we conclude that the circuit court did not err in dismissing the OVC's individual-capacity claims against Jones and Killingsworth.”
The state Supreme Court further ruled the OVC's claims against Jones and Killingsworth in their official capacities seeking payment for the liquidated amount of the conference resignation fee and for the value of the tickets JSU received for the OVC's 2021 conference championship basketball tournament do not constitute claims against the State, and, therefore, they are not barred by State immunity.
“Accordingly, the circuit court erred in dismissing the OVC's official capacity claims against Jones and Killingsworth,” the state Supreme Court ruled. “However, the OVC failed to state individual capacity claims against Jones and Killingsworth for which relief could be granted because Jones and Killingsworth lacked any duty apart from their official positions to make the payments the OVC seeks to recover and because the OVC's complaint did not supply the factual allegations necessary to support those individual capacity claims. Accordingly, we affirm the circuit court's dismissal of the OVC's individual capacity claims against Jones and Killingsworth.”
Barze said following the receipt of the state Supreme Court decision “the parties resumed settlement discussions, which culminated in a recent agreement by JSU to pay $750,000 to the OVC to settle all claims.”
“In light of the settlement, the parties will be filing papers with the Circuit Court in the near future to dismiss the lawsuit, and the OVC also will be withdrawing its claim pending before the State Board of Adjustment,” Barze said.
OVC Commissioner Beth DeBauche issued a statement saying, “We are glad to have this matter behind us in order to appropriately focus our attention on the issues that matter most to us, which are providing tremendous opportunities to our student-athletes and strategically working to move the Conference forward.”
Attempts to reach a JSU official for comment were unsuccessful as of Monday afternoon.