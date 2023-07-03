 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
featured

JSU, OVC reach settlement in conference withdrawal dispute

Jacksonville State University has agreed to pay the Ohio Valley Conference $750,000 to settle the two sides’ dispute over the college’s withdrawal from that athletic conference.

The settlement was announced in an email to The Anniston Star by OVC attorney Bruce Barze, Jr.

Staff Writer Brian Graves: 256-236-1551.