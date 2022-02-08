JSU offers six-month certification for water-related jobs

Andy Green, director of the Continuing Education program at Jacksonville State University, is spreading the word about the need for workers in the field of water and wastewater treatment.
Local governments’ water department directors are having trouble filling positions because employees are retiring, leaving for higher-paying jobs, or are out of the workforce due to the COVID-19 virus.
JSU is offering a two-year full certification that requires only six months of study and testing before the students work a one-year, paid internship. It can lead to a job that pays between $35,000 to $67,000.
Most students are eligible for tuition scholarships to cover some or all of the cost.
This year, nationwide, there is an eight percent increase in the number of available jobs in the field of water and wastewater treatment, which amounts to about 8,600 new positions.
“This is great for students who have recently graduated from high school or for are anyone looking for a career change,” Green said Friday when he presented a certification to Walter Osterbind of Anniston. The event took place at the Krebs Water Treatment plant in Coldwater.
Prior to his new job as an intern, the 33-year-old husband and father had been cooking chicken wings at a restaurant in Birmingham. The two hours of driving time cut deeply into moments spent with his family, nor did the former job pay much. His new job has good pay and benefits, and he has additional educational and advancement opportunities after his internship is completed.
“This allows me to stay close to home,” Osterbind said. “This is pretty great.”
The jobs available at water treatment plants throughout the nation are recessionproof and mobile. Currently, the demand is high for workers at thousands of cities. The JSU certification is reciprocal in almost every state in the nation.
“We have another opening here now,” said Ed Turner, general manager of the Anniston Water Works and Sewer Board.
The directors must find enough staff members to work around the clock 365 days of the year. In Anniston, the employees rotate the shifts.
The jobs offer vacation time, insurance, a retirement plan and a stable schedule. In addition, according to Turner and Osterbind, employees have the satisfaction of knowing they are helping others have clean water when they wash their hands and clothes, prepare formula for their babies and quench their thirsts.
There are many types of job in each city’s water department. These job entail working with the chemicals that keep water safe, inspecting the equipment, monitoring meters and gauges, collecting and testing water, operating and cleaning the tanks and filter beds, following the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency regulations and ensuring that safety standards are met.
Out of Coldwater Spring flows 30 to 32 million gallons of water each day, and the plant treats about 15 million gallons a day, on average. It sells water to other cities in Calhoun and Cleburne counties and supplements other water authorities. In Calhoun County, there are several cities with their own water departments, thus increasing the job opportunities.
“We celebrate the accomplishments of those who have completed the program,” said Green. “Everyone who finishes the program has a job. The more students we can bring into the program, the more there are in the workforce contributing to their communities.”