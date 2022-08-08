 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

JSU offering corporate scholarships to Calhoun County Chamber of Commerce members

Jacksonville State University and the Calhoun County Area Chamber and Visitors Center are continuing their partnership to provide educational opportunities to Chamber members.

Beginning in fall 2021, the university began offering a 20 percent corporate tuition scholarship per semester to full-time and part-time employees of Chamber member organizations as well as employees of the Chamber itself. Application fees are also waived, providing an additional $35 in savings.