JSU offering corporate scholarships to Calhoun County Chamber of Commerce members

Jacksonville State University and the Calhoun County Area Chamber and Visitors Center are continuing their partnership to provide educational opportunities to Chamber members.
Beginning in fall 2021, the university began offering a 20 percent corporate tuition scholarship per semester to full-time and part-time employees of Chamber member organizations as well as employees of the Chamber itself. Application fees are also waived, providing an additional $35 in savings.
“I can’t tell you what this means to this area,” said Larry Deason, past Chamber board chairman said of the partnership during a signing ceremony last year. “There are so many families struggling right now and this is such a big help.”
JSU President Dr. Don C. Killingsworth, current Chamber chairman, said it is important for the university to be good community partners.
“We are here to help the region,” Killingsworth said. “We are proud to be members of this wonderful Chamber and proud to be able to offer this benefit to our members and partners.”
Kelly Martin, Director of Enrollment Initiatives at JSU said 38 people made use of the scholarship in fall 2021, 40 in spring 2022, and currently 48 have begun the process to apply for fall 2022, with 17 of those 48 having completed their applications.
The Oxford City Schools, the Calhoun County Sheriff's Office, and Cheaha Cheer & Tumble have utilized the scholarship the most.
The scholarship cannot be combined with other university-funded scholarships and discounts, but employees are encouraged to meet with their employer to discuss corporate matching programs.
If any businesses or organizations are interested in more information, Kelly Martin will be at the Calhoun County Chamber of Commerce and Visitors Center on Tuesday, Aug. 9, and is currently taking appointments for that day. To schedule an appointment, one must email her directly at knmartin@jsu.edu.