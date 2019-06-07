The new and improved home of music programs at Jacksonville State University could be reopened in time for returning students this fall, university officials say.
Mason Hall received damage in the March 19, 2018, tornado that swept through Jacksonville, prompting the university to undertake renovations along with the necessary repairs.
“We have a chance, and we’re hoping for that,” David Thompson, JSU’s director of capital planning and facilities said of the goal to open before classes begin. “That’s a pretty good-sized project, and it’s a lot to get ready. We do have a contingency plan if we are not able to for some reason.”
The building is getting upgrades to its performance and practice rooms as well as an expansion, necessitating the removal of Naylor Street which connected Forney Avenue to University Circle next to Mason.
Since the tornado last year, the music department has been scattered among a dozen locations across campus, and even surrounding cities and churches, according to Tony McCutchen, head of JSU’s music department. They settled wherever they could find room, McCutchen said, so as to not let the lack of a home facility get in the way.
“It’s allowed us to make a pretty good year out of what could have been a disaster,” he said.
McCutchen said it has been a challenge for the music programs to operate without a home, but he’s glad the university was able to upgrade the building.
“It’s certainly a blessing in disguise and a really unique opportunity to get to do upgrades like this for a minimal cost to the university,” McCutchen said.
Updates to the building will bring it more in line with modern facilities at other schools, McCutchen said, with newer teaching technology, better soundproofing and more room to operate.
McCutchen said the department is even excited to get a lounge for students and faculty, something they had not had before the upgrades.
“It’s an overhaul from the inside out, really,” said McCutchen. “It will look like a brand new building on the inside, because it will be.”
The architect of record on the Mason Hall project, Anniston-based Bill Whittaker, said progress on the building is going well.
“We’re doing our best to get everything complete before class starts,” Whittaker said.
While he said it’s impossible to say for sure if the building will be completed before the start of the fall semester in August, Whittaker said construction will be done by the end of the contractual deadline, which he said was within a few weeks after the start of classes.
After construction is completed, Thompson said, there will still be a lot to do before the building can be reopened.
“Faculty and staff have to relocated and new furniture must be delivered and installed along with all of the musical instruments and contents,” Thompson said.
According to McCutchen, the department will continue in its current locations until the opening of the renovated building.
“If it’s not ready, we’ll start the semester where we were in the spring,” McCutchen said. “That’s less disruptive than the tornado.”