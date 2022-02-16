JSU maintenance employee injured, flown to UAB

A maintenance employee of Jacksonville State University was electrically shocked at the school's baseball stadium Wednesday during routine maintenance operations, according to campus police.
The worker — whose name will not be released until the family has been notified — came in contact with a live electrical wire at Jim Case Stadium and was shocked, according to campus police Chief Michael Barton.
Campus police received the call at 10:34 this morning in reference to the incident, Barton said.
Barton said bystanders immediately administered CPR on the man until first responders arrived and took over treatment of him.
“Medics made the decision to air evac him, and he was transported to UAB by helicopter,” Barton said.
At the time the employee was airlifted to Birmingham, his condition was stable, but Barton said he had not received any updates by Wednesday afternoon.