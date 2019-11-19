The parking lot at Jacksonville State University’s Pete Mathews Coliseum won’t be its usual asphalt sea Thursday.
It’ll be filled with colorful carnival games, assorted animals and a 75-foot ferris wheel.
The Foothills Fall Festival, a new joint venture between the university and its surrounding city, is set for Thursday from 3-8 p.m. The free event sports rides and activities for all ages, a petting zoo and vendors selling arts, crafts and retail goods, while carnival food and beer will be available to purchase for famished festival-goers.
“The university is a part of the city,” said Allison Newton, a geography instructor at JSU and co-chair of the fledgling festival. “It’s not a standalone unit. The city was very important in getting this organized, and they’re just as excited as we are. It’s our way to kick off the holiday season.”
For Newton and other organizers, the holiday season is about giving back. Money from purchases at a Struts beer tent and vendor fees will be split between JSU’s food bank and the Jacksonville Christian Outreach Center.
“It was never intended to be a money-making event,” Newton said. “You can never do enough, but it’s our way of giving back.”
The festival was created as a result of a new committee at JSU to help organize community events, Newton said. The committee worked hand-in-hand with the city to plan and organize the event.
“They’ve been involved from the very beginning,” Newton said of the city. “There are so many people involved in getting this together. I just happen to be the one cracking the whip,” she joked.
The festival, which Newton hopes will become an annual celebration of unity and holiday spirit in the city, will also feature bingo, pie-eating and cornhole competitions, caricature artists, bounce houses and an appearance from JSU, Jacksonville High School and Chick-fil-A mascots.
“I think there will definitely be something for everyone,” Newton said.
Since the festival ground will take up much of the available parking outside the coliseum, Newton said additional parking would be available in lots adjacent to JSU’s Martin and Brewer Halls, with a shuttle service taking festival goers to and from the venue.
The night will close with a firework show at 7:30 p.m.