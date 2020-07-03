JSU International House director discusses her journey to U.S. citizenship

Chandni Khadka was sitting in her car when it happened: She became an American. On June 19, she swore an oath that granted her U.S. citizenship, but due to COVID-19, she didn’t receive the typical oath ceremony. Nevertheless, Khadka was proud.
“I think I was happy and I was proud that I had become a citizen of the country who values and respects individuality and respects people’s choice, whether it comes to religion or it comes to their profession, it comes to who they want to marry, it comes to what gender they would like to identify themselves with,” Khadka said. “I think it just feels proud to be part of the society that values those things.”
Khadka has been the director of Jacksonville State University’s International House program since 2016. She was born in Kathmandu, Nepal, to a lower middle-class family whose parents never attended school or college.
“They were quite adamant that all of their children are going to get an education and are going to go as far as they desire to,” Khadka said. “They always knew the importance of education because of the hardship that they had to endure.”
She obtained her bachelor’s degree in business administration from Kathmandu University in Nepal through a three-year program and knew that she wanted to pursue an education in the United States.
“It’s funny because I didn’t know how the United States was,” she said. “I had heard of America and I always knew in my mind that I wanted to go there one day.”
Khadka explained that she wanted to come to the United States for her undergraduate program, but her father thought that she was too young to be on her own.
“Our culture is very much like what I have seen in the South for some families where kids are really protected,” she said. “That’s just how it is over there too.”
Khadka knew that adjusting to life in the United States would be a big challenge and that her focus was on her studies.
“My only thought process at that time was that I was here to pursue my education and I need to be focusing on that,” she said. “Because, obviously, I am here away from my family for the first time. My parents provided for everything and all I had to do was eat and study, but here I knew I had to do my own laundry. I had to do my own cooking. I had to take care of myself, manage my time, pay my bills on time. All of those responsibilities that come with being on your own.”
When she finished her undergraduate degree, she began looking for schools in the United States and preferred going to Boston, a city where she said some of her friends lived and that she had heard of.
“That’s where I was looking for schools to go to, but that didn’t pan out,” she said.
She ended up attending the University of North Alabama in Florence, where she earned a Master of Business Administration. She explained that the culture is different based on where you go in the United States, and that she had never heard of Alabama prior to attending university there.
“Hospitality is probably one of the most important attributes that people in the South show to their students and to guests who come here and that’s what I experienced,” she said.
Khadka didn’t have any negative perception of America when she was a child.
“I only had positive perceptions,” she said. “That people went to America to pursue their dreams, to make life better for them and their family, that it’s a land of opportunity for those who are willing to work hard. It’s still true.”
Khadka said she often gets questions from parents enrolling their students in the International House about whether Alabama is safe or if their child will be treated nicely in the area.
“Those are some of the questions that I tackle first and I always give them my experience as an example because I did come to Alabama and I was a student in a rural community which is in Florence, probably as small as Jacksonville,” she said. “The culture here was that you were treated with respect.”
One piece of advice she wants to give to immigrants coming to the United States is that no matter what the area seems like on paper or in the media, if they really get to know American people, they will find people “with open minds and open hearts.”
“They just have to be willing to work hard and work with people who have been living here for a long time,” she said.
Since 2009, the United States has naturalized approximately 620,000 to 780,000 citizens each year. U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services released plans last month for a June 4 reopening of field and asylum offices, which said that naturalization oath ceremonies would move forward under a “shortened format.” Khadka explained that the usual videos that are displayed during oath ceremonies were not played.
“I was a little disappointed with the process, but nevertheless, I understood why that was necessary and I was quite excited,” she said.