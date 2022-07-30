JSU hosts mini graduation for participants in youth summer courses

Korean culture classes, drone flying, archeology are all courses that sound like they’d be taught to college freshmen.
But they are just some of the topics that were taught this summer to a group of 4- to 8 year-olds at Jacksonville State University’s “College for Kids.”
Thursday evening, the participants and their families gathered at the university’s Houston Cole Library for a graduation ceremony, where JSU President Don Killingsworth presented them with a certificate — or “diploma.”
JSU Provost Christy Shelton also presented them with an authentic Jacksonville State University coin. Participants even got to shake hands or fistbump with Cocky, the university’s mascot.
“One of the little girls, she was telling her friend, ‘I’m about to go into kindergarten, but I’m graduating from college first,’” Associate Professor and Education Librarian Laurie Heathcock said.
Children from all over the area, including Killingsworth’s very own Collins and Jack Killingsworth, participated in 28 courses. The classes featured actual lectures and with little activities taught by real professors at the university.
“The professors come over and teach the children something that is interesting to them and they get the college experience,” Heathcock said. “They even get a college orientation at the beginning.”
Instruction was in topics that the professors themselves were interested in, spanning multiple disciplines and subject matter areas, according to Heathcock.
This is JSU’s third year hosting the College for Kids. However, due to the pandemic, the university had not been able to host the program for the past two years, Heathcock said.
The graduating class speaker was a 5-year-old girl named Amelia Williams, who wrote the speech she gave herself.
“I learned that lemonade is very tasty and savory, Juneteen is ‘Free Day’ and Archeology Day is not about dinosaurs,” Williams said in her graduation speech. “And if you get stressed out, take a pinwheel and blow it.”
The little girl ended her speech with a joke. “Why couldn’t the pony sing a lullaby?” Williams said. “Because she was a little horse.”