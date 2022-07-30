 Skip to main content
JSU hosts mini graduation for participants in youth summer courses

Associate Professor Laurie Heathcock, university President Dr. Don Killingsworth Jr., and university Provost Dr. Christy Shelton present awards and diplomas to a group of youth at the summer program 'College for Kids' graduation ceremony.

 Ashley Morrison / The Anniston Star

Korean culture classes, drone flying, archeology are all courses that sound like they’d be taught to college freshmen. 

But they are just some of the topics that were taught this summer to a group of 4- to 8 year-olds at Jacksonville State University’s “College for Kids.” 