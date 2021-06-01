JSU hosts cornhole league championships June 7

The American Cornhole League hosts its first Alabama state championship at Jacksonville State University next weekend, and the competition is open to anyone.
That’s not to say that taking first place and the maximum number of league points toward national championships will be easy. Cornhole is a casual game by design, often played at fairs and fundraisers: Take a plywood board, cut a hole in it and set it on an incline, then toss beanbags into the hole to score points. Not too complicated, but pro players can hit their shots every time and bank prize money and sponsorships.
According to ACL southeastern conference director Rob Chismark, Alabama doesn’t have as high a number of players as some other Southern states, but the players it does have are talented. In fact, two JSU students, Branson Oliver and Dustin Travis, were the league’s college doubles champions in 2019.
“We believe we’re going to have somewhere near 100 players and competition is going to be super fierce,” Chismark said Wednesday.
The last few years have seen an influx of new players as the sport gains popularity, with the ACL registered player count growing to more than 120,000 nationwide, Chismark said. That number includes players involved in weekly, local games all the way up to national playoffs.
Being part of the growing sport has been a labor of love, said Chismark, who is also a player in addition to his league duties.
Despite the casual nature of the game, he said, players have become just as dedicated as athletes involved in more mainstream sports.
“They spend a lot of time and money training and competing because they love what this sport is,” Chismark said.
Competition is from June 6-8 at Pete Mathews Coliseum. Doors open at noon Friday and play begins at 2 p.m. Divisions include singles for juniors, seniors and women, along with singles and doubles matches at the intermediate, competitive and advanced levels. Registration can be done in advance online at app.iplayacl.com or in-person at the competition.
“You don’t have to have a partner, you don’t even have to have your own bags,” Chismark said. “Register in the level you believe you play in and we’ll make sure you’re paired with a partner.”