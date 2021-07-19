JSU hosts Cocky Cookoff BBQ contest in August

Jacksonville State University will host the Cocky Cookoff BBQ Competition Aug. 20-21, the school announced Monday.
Grilling teams will compete on the RV lot next to JSU Stadium for the title of Grand Champion Cocky Grill Master, along with $1,700 in cash and prizes.
The cookout is planned to become an annual event, a fundraiser for the JSU Annual Fund, which “creates opportunities for students, programs and services” by bridging the gap between state funding and the university’s needs, as well as providing scholarships for students, according to a news release from the university.
“Through the challenges of 2020 and 2021, we realized that our alumni and friends needed more fun event opportunities to spend time together in a safe and friendly environment,” Amy Schavey, assistant director of the fund, was quoted as saying in the release.
The event begins with a performance by the Chris Posey Band at 8 p.m. Aug. 20. Cookoff judging starts the next morning, along with a cornhole tournament.
Registration for the cookoff begins Aug. 13, with room for about 24 competition grilling teams using full RV spaces, and room for an additional 12 “Cook’s Choice” teams.
Tickets to the concert are $10 for general admission or $40 for VIP “pit passes.” JSU students will get free admission with their school ID.
Visit jsu.edu/givejsu to buy tickets or text COCKYBBQ to 91999.