JSU holds simulations to improve student communication

Picture a disaster scene where there’s a woman suffering from smoke inhalation, a person with a large wound to the leg and a little girl who cannot find her parents.
A respiratory therapist, a paramedic, a police officer, a social worker — how many different professions would one need to handle this situation? At Jacksonville State University, a relatively new initiative offers education that helps its students in specialized professions learn to effectively communicate with those serving in different professions.
Spearheaded by Dr. Tracey Matthews, Dean of the College of Health Professions and Wellness, the initiative provides “interprofessional education,” which allows students of multiple schools to come together in a collaborative effort.
By using simulations, the university holds mock scenarios that train students how to effectively communicate with other professionals they might encounter in the workforce. The school has conducted similar events in the past in just the nursing field, but never in such an intentional manner and never across other professions, Matthews said.
For example, one simulation formulated for nurses deals with death and dying at the bedside. In prior years, it would have only dealt with nursing students.
However, the new expanding program’s simulation brings in social worker students, as “they would be active health care professionals in that type of situation,” and theater students to play the part of an active patient, according to Matthews.
The “patients” present the students with some type of problem to solve, then the nursing and social worker students respond to them and determine a course of action.
“These simulations are largely improvised based on a scenario created by the program running the simulations. The actors work to embody different reactions to the same scenario, so the students never know what to expect, which is a real-life situation in most medical situations,” said Assistant Professor Dr. Carolyn Conover, who manages the theater students at JSU.
The initiative began in the spring of 2020, when the school created a task force and an interprofessional education committee with representatives from all of the university’s colleges to ensure each college would be represented.
The College of Health Professions and Wellness, the College of Social and Behavioral Sciences, and the College of Arts and Humanities are the most involved in the initiative at this time, according to Matthews.
“So it’s been really exciting because we’re finding that many of the professions that might not have known or understood what other professions are doing are starting to develop an appreciation for all the various types of health professions,” Matthews said.
The initiative has grown greatly since its inception, Matthews said. Whereas the school would host one or two a year in the past, it has now implemented over 15 simulations just this semester alone.
Committee members are working on gathering more resources for the initiative as they begin to realize its potential.
“If community members want to get involved in interacting with students and learning more about it we’d love to have them a part of it,” Matthews said. “It’s almost scaled so much that we have to really look at ‘how can we organize it and be more effective.”
No experience necessary. Matthews said she thought bringing in community members would also present the opportunity for students to work with a larger age range than they would find when working only with theater students.
Matthews said the group is also in the process of developing a larger scale simulation to train for the event of an active shooter. Though that simulation will be further in the future — 2024 — the committee is looking at the project incrementally. First, they will look at how each of the health professions are involved, then do some pilot work and then actually have the simulations.
The committee didn’t want to rush the active shooter simulation project to ensure its success, Matthews said.
Though there is much planning involved with the simulations, it isn’t just a learning tool for the students but also the faculty, according to Matthews.
“One of the things that to me, it just made me say ‘this is the whole reason we’re doing this,’ is a faculty member in nursing had said to me, ‘you know, I never really understood what athletic training is, or what they do, and now I have a better appreciation for their role as a health care provider.’ And for me it was like ‘yep. That’s exactly what we want to see,’” she said.