JSU health center evacuated after minor fire

A fire alarm went off at Jacksonville State University’s south complex on Alabama 21 Monday afternoon, prompting an evacuation of the Student Health Center, but no apparent fire was found.
First responders arrived around 1:30 p.m., shortly after the alarm activated at the former Regional Medical Center building, now home to the university Student Health Center.
According to university police Chief Michael Barton, some light smoke was visible at first, but investigation has not immediately yielded a cause for the smoke.
“We’ve not found any fire damage,” Barton explained.
Jacksonville firefighters and university maintenance are still investigating. Barton said students received a notice to evacuate the building out of “an abundance of caution,” and noted that the building was mostly empty at the time.
“Part of the building is being renovated, and the other part is the Student Health Center,” he said, “but there are no active classes, especially this time of year.”
News Journal editor Kate Brown contributed reporting to this story.