JSU graduation ceremony focuses on following dreams

JACKSONVILLE — Jacksonville State University hosted two special guests at its fall commencement ceremony Friday — JSU alumnus Bradley Page, who works in guest communications for Disney World in Florida, and nationally known workers' rights advocate Lilly Ledbetter.
As guest speaker at the commencement, Page, Class of ’85, ushered approximately 700 new graduates into the JSU alumni world, while Ledbetter received an honorary doctorate degree from the university, presented by JSU President Don Killingsworth.
Ledbetter has spent her life fighting for the rights of women for equal pay and is known for her efforts in closing that pay gap.
Asked what that moment felt like when she learned she’d be receiving an honorary doctorate, Ledbetter said, “It was absolutely emotionally uplifting.”
Ledbetter said the chairman of JSU board of trustees, Randy Jones, had contacted her with news of the board’s approval of the honorary degree.
“Just a day or so later, President Don Killingsworth called and spoke with me, and I shared with him how appreciative and how excited I was,” Ledbetter said.
Ledbetter also holds an honorary law degree from the City University of New York.
“I tell people I could have got the real deal a lot quicker,” Ledbetter said with a laugh. “I spent 30 or 40 years fighting this journey now, I could have gotten the real deal instead.”
Ledbetter said justice and equality are not automatically given to all. She said many people think that it is, but it isn’t and “it is worth fighting for.”
“It’s been worth every minute of it,” Ledbetter said. “It’s brought the attention, so that young women and people like yourself will know in the future how to get exactly what you’re entitled to.”
Killingsworth said what Ledbetter has done for equality would forever be a course of change and is “truly a landmark.”
“There’s a ton we could say about Lilly Ledbetter,” Killingsworth said. “We just appreciate what she means to our community, our institution, and our nation. We’re truly proud of her, and extremely pleased to offer her this honorary doctorate, and she will forever be known as Dr. Lilly Ledbetter of Jacksonville State University.”
Page, in true Disney fashion, spoke of dreams and destiny in his speech to the graduates. His message was that they should not focus too heavily on the “dream job” they might hold in their heads, but to take bits and pieces of that dream job — the “second star to the right,” Page called it — and find what might be more fulfilling.
“You think you have an idea about what you want to do, or what is your destiny maybe, but if that’s all you look at you miss some of the sparkly things on the side,” Page said.
Page said Killingsworth, his wife, and children met with him at Walt Disney World over the summer.
“They had already decided that they were going to ask me but I didn’t know it,” Page said. “He asked me to speak and I was delighted to come back up here.”
Killingsworth said when he heard Page’s story — a JSU graduate getting to live out his old college dream — he said “Well, this needs to be told to the graduating class.”
“When you have the students’ attention the whole time at a graduating class — I actually saw someone come across the stage and say ‘Good job,’” Killingsworth said. “It’s rare for a student to comment on the speaker.”
Page started out as a sophomore at JSU where he wrote a letter to then-CEO of Disney Michael Eisner, listing all the reasons Eisner should let him come work for Disney.
However, before Page had the chance to go work for Disney out of college, he received a different vocational call — and lined up to go to seminary to become a priest.
Page later landed a job as chaplain for JSU, noting that was always taking students to Disney World. He said he got the opportunity to retire early from JSU and thought about what he might do next.
“I said ‘yeah, what about that other thing I wanted to do when I was in college,’” Page said. “I had some friends who encouraged me to try it, and I did. I’ve been there 16 years now. And I mean, how many people get to do that other thing they wanted to do in college?”
Page said he gets to do both, as he has a small parish in the Orlando region. His Disney work finds him and his team designing and producing informational material for guests.
“I kind of have two full-time jobs,” Page said. “I work with them on the weekends and then I work with Disney throughout the week.”