JSU gets $15 million toward Randy Owen Performance Center

Jacksonville State University will receive $15 million toward the construction of its proposed Randy Owen Performance Center, Gov. Kay Ivey announced Thursday.
According to a news release from the governor’s office, the performance center is one of 20 projects receiving funding from the Public School and College Authority through premium revenues from the state’s recent $1.25 billion bond sales.
JSU President Don Killingsworth said Friday afternoon he was “ecstatic” at the news.
“We are thrilled the governor has allotted these funds for this important building that we’ve hoped and dreamed of,” Killingsworth said.
According to Killingsworth, the $15 million will serve as seed money for the project. He said he plans to seek the board of trustees’ approval to proceed with the project in January at their next meeting.
From there, he said, it could take two years for the project’s completion.
JSU announced plans to build a new performance center named for Owen at the country singer’s 70th birthday celebration in December.
Owen graduated from JSU in 1973 with a bachelor’s degree in English and went on to become a member of the country band Alabama and a sitting member on the school’s board of trustees.
Officials said later that month they were considering several sites for the center, including one next to Houston Cole Library.
Officials said then they planned to fund the center through a national fundraising campaign. Now that the school has the seed money, Killingsworth said, they can start fundraising to make up for the differences in the center’s total cost.
Killingsworth said he expects the center will be a “game changer for JSU,” being the only facility of its kind on campus and enhancing the arts in the region.