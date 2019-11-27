Jacksonville State University, in a response filed in federal court Tuesday, denies claims in a Georgia woman’s lawsuit that the university did not investigate a transferring basketball player who she said raped her on campus in 2017.
The woman filed the lawsuit in October, after she and her mother initially spoke to The Star for a story in July 2018, claiming that the university interceded in an investigation of the alleged incident, in which the woman claims she was sexually assaulted by Marlon Hunter, who was then a member of the men’s basketball team.
In a response filed Tuesday evening, JSU denied several claims in the lawsuit, including that the university failed to notify the woman’s mother after the sexual assault and did not investigate Hunter prior to his enrollment.
The response claims that JSU’s Title IX coordinator at the time, Jai Ingraham, met with the woman a few days after the alleged incident, but that the woman did not file a complaint of sexual assault.
Hunter was among three players who were suspended in March 2016 and then left the men’s basketball team at Western Kentucky, where he played under then-head coach Ray Harper; Harper resigned soon after Hunter’s suspension and now coaches in the same role at JSU. While the woman’s suit alleges that Hunter’s suspension at WKU was related to sexual misconduct, JSU denied in its response that there is enough information present to arrive at that conclusion.
The Star typically does not name people accused of sex crimes until they are convicted or plead guilty, though it makes exceptions for prominent officials or people whose status as authority figures plays a role in their alleged crimes. In this case, because Hunter is named in the suit and because the complaint centers on JSU’s alleged failure to vet both Harper and Hunter, The Star has named the player. The Star does not identify victims of sex crimes.
The response states that Harper told JSU his reasons for resigning from WKU, and that the resignation was unrelated to Hunter’s dismissal. JSU’s claim states that Harper knew that Hunter was dismissed at WKU, but denied that he knew the reasons for Hunter’s dismissal.
JSU also disputes the plaintiff’s claim that university police officers were placed on administrative leave after complaining that JSU administrators interfered with an investigation into Hunter. Carl Preuninger, a UPD investigator, and Shawn Giddy, then the police chief, were placed on administrative leave by the university in February 2018. Preuninger returned to work in July 2018, while Giddy was terminated. Giddy later filed a federal complaint that the institution retaliated against him as a result of the investigation.
Giddy’s attorney and the Georgia woman claimed university officials intervened to have an October 2017 grand jury indictment against Hunter revoked before he could be arrested and charged.
Roger Appell, attorney for the woman, declined Wednesday morning to comment until having more time to review JSU’s response.
Sam Monk, JSU counsel, emailed a statement Wednesday.
“It is the policy and practice of JSU to make no public statement about ongoing litigation whether brought by or against it,” the statement read. “No further comment will be forthcoming at this time.”
The university filed a motion to dismiss three of the five counts of Title IX violations alleged by the suit, including negligent failure to supervise, negligent failure to train, and negligent hiring, citing that the suit fails to identify any wrongful act or an infringement of rights committed by employees.