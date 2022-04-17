JSU enters partnership with Trenholm State

Jacksonville State University announced Friday that the university has entered a partnership with the Montgomery-based community college Trenholm State, according to a press release.
At a signing ceremony in Montgomery on Thursday, both presidents Dr. Don Killingsworth of JSU and Dr. Kemba Chambers of Trenholm State signed into the partnership which finalized the agreement, JSU’s press release stated.
“Today’s partnership signals to our students that we clearly understand and are committed to removing barriers as they continue to pursue their educational journey,” Dr. Chambers stated in the release.
The partnership will strive to help the 2-year community college’s transferring students who are seeking four-year degrees earn the maximum amount of transferable credits to make the transition to JSU as seamless as possible, the release stated.
JSU-bound Trenholm students will receive advisement throughout their stint at the two-year school in efforts to keep them on track for an easier transfer.
“As a product of Central Alabama Community College, I understand the importance of the two-year system and I think it’s vitally important to all Alabamians that we have this articulation agreement in place,” Killingsworth stated in the release.