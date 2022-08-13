 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
featured

JSU downsizes high-profile projects

Big Church place

A portion of the former First Baptist Church in Jacksonville will serve as practice space for Marching Southerners, according to the latest plan for JSU campus expansion.

 Ashley Morrison / The Anniston Star

JACKSONVILLE Jacksonville State University has decided to scale back plans for the school’s football stadium and proposed performing arts center.

Housing for students on the visitors’ side of the stadium will no longer be included in the renovation, the school’s senior vice president of finance and administration, Arlitha Harmon said during a speech at a local civic club. The expansion at the stadium, however, will include a new dining hall and Gamecock football offices, she added.