JSU construction begins Wednesday

JACKSONVILLE Jacksonville State University will begin putting up fences on campus Wednesday as the university’s $125 million construction project gets under way.

JSU is adding a new 500-bed residence hall, a new dining hall and a new football operations center.

Staff Writer Brian Graves: 256-236-1551.