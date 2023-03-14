JSU construction begins Wednesday

JACKSONVILLE — Jacksonville State University will begin putting up fences on campus Wednesday as the university’s $125 million construction project gets under way.
JSU is adding a new 500-bed residence hall, a new dining hall and a new football operations center.
The initial closures of parking areas to begin Wednesday include: Nelson Avenue (between Ayers Hall and Sparkman Hall) will be closed to thru traffic; the parking lot in front of Crow Hall that is behind Patterson Hall will be closed; Russell Parkway (behind Curtiss Hall) will be closed; closure of some parking spaces along Trustee Circle across from Leone Cole Auditorium; the parking lot behind Curtiss Hall will be closed; and the parking lot in front of Curtiss Hall (adjacent to the Field House) will be closed.
Alternative parking and transit options are available on the new webpage and on JSU’s various social media platforms.
On-campus construction is expected to affect traffic and parking patterns for at least 18 months.
JSU President Dr. Don Killingsworth recently told the Calhoun County Chamber of Commerce’s annual economic forum he expected the campus to “look like Nashville over the summer with cranes everywhere.”
“That’s OK,” Killingsworth said. “Those cranes signify construction. Construction signifies growth. And, we are growing.”
