JSU buys building at former hospital site, plans to move nursing school to ‘south campus’

Jacksonville State University’s nursing programs are set to get a new home at an old hospital.
The JSU board of trustees voted in a quarterly meeting Tuesday to approve the purchase of the Brookstone Physician Center building, which is located next to the JSU-owned former Regional Medical Center Jacksonville.
That $2.6 million purchase from Wisconsin-based Physicians Realty Trust, combined with $5 million in upgrades also approved by trustees, will see a renovated “south campus” of JSU that will house the nursing programs. The university currently leases a portion of the Brookstone building.
“This is the final move to get everything in one location,” said Christie Shelton, JSU’s provost.
Wallace Hall, the former home of JSU’s nursing programs, was heavily damaged in the March 19, 2018 tornado that swept through campus and city. The board had previously approved a project to demolish Wallace, which still sits damaged, and build a new nursing building, but the Brookstone acquisition replaces that plan, according to Shelton.
“We never were able to get within a reasonable budget to get all of our projects in one place,” Shelton said.
The plan to move health professions and wellness programs to the new JSU south campus will save the university around $15 million, according to board chairman Randy Jones.
According to the capital outlay for the project approved by the board, the university will begin designing and planning renovations to the facility, and the $5 million price may change prior to construction beginning.
“We went down there and took a look at it, and I feel like it’s going to be a great asset for the university,” said trustee Clarence Daugette.
JSU acquired the former hospital campus in the months after the 2018 storm, after Anniston-based RMC decided to close its Jacksonville location.
Wallace Hall was among the damaged campus buildings once being worked on by ServPro of Birmingham in the wake of the 2018 storms. Late last year state auditors said JSU may have violated state law when it handed more than $52 million in rebuilding work to ServPro without soliciting competitive bids.
The board also voted to approve a capital outlay project for a new welcome center and alumni office building that would be constructed on the former site of the university’s alumni house, which was demolished after being damaged in the 2018 tornado.
According to the information presented to trustees, the facility would house admissions and alumni offices and would house meeting space for student and faculty groups. Photos and plans of the Marcus Welcome Center at Wichita State University were presented to trustees as an example.