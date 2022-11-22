JSU brings back holiday lighting event

The “Friendliest Campus in the South” will welcome the public Dec. 1 for the annual Christmas lighting event.
Jacksonville State University hosts a special celebration each year at the President’s House, at which time the campus is set aglow with the colors of Christmas lights.
The free event begins at 5 p.m. and features hot chocolate, jingling bells, cookie decorating and horse and carriage rides. There will also be a special showing of “How the Grinch Stole Christmas.”
Also, the Student Government Association is asking for donations of wrapped Christmas gifts for ages infant to 17, underwear or gift cards to benefit the Jacksonville Christian Outreach Center.