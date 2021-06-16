JSU board member to be honored by cancer research group

First his brother and his sister struggled with it. Then, it killed another of his sisters.
But Jacksonville State University Board of Trustees chair Randy Jones isn’t letting cancer take anyone else without a fight.
Radiation Oncology Acceleration Research, a Birmingham-based nonprofit that raises money for cancer research at UAB Hospital, selected Jones as the honoree for its 10th annual James Bond Gala on June 26, the university announced Wednesday in a news release.
“It puts so many things into perspective, but also compels you to do whatever you can to help other families who are and who will go through the same,” Jones was quoted as saying.
The event is scheduled nearly two months after the death of his younger sister, Paulette Geer of Gadsden, who died in May from sarcoma.
Every dollar raised through the gala will be matched by physicians at UAB’s radiology oncology department. There will also be an auction at the gala, in addition to ticket sales.
Donors could raise $28,000 or more through the gala, which will go directly toward cancer research, per the news release.
“Paulette’s nine extra years with us following her original diagnosis were possible because of cancer research,” Jones was quoted as saying. “No family in America has gone unaffected by cancer, so it is my hope that I can use our family’s experience to encourage others to fund research and extend lives.”
Tickets to the gala are sold out, the news release stated, but donations can be made at roar2021.givesmart.com.