JACKSONVILLE — Residents of Jacksonville may come across more crowded crosswalks and packed parking lots near the Jacksonville State University campus this school year.
JSU students returned to classes Wednesday, among them what could be the largest class of freshmen in the university’s history.
“We don’t have finalized enrollment numbers yet, but as of today, we’re trending towards the largest freshman class ever at JSU,” said Emily Messer, the university’s associate vice president for enrollment management.
Messer said enrollment numbers would not become official until the university’s census in September, but she anticipates “well over” 1,400 students to remain enrolled in class.
According to figures published in the university’s Fact Book, JSU has not seen a freshman class larger than 1,400 since a class of 1,414 in 2011. The largest recorded freshman enrollment is 1,489 in fall 1988, with recorded figures going back to 1985.
Scott Young, a junior JSU communication major, was one of thousands of students who fought through droves of his peers to make it to class Wednesday.
Young stayed in Jacksonville over the summer and said he’s excited to see campus packed.
“Summer can be kind of a drag when campus activities, classes and organizations aren't in full swing, so it's refreshing to finally return,” Young said.
Young said that excitement is likely to fade quickly.
“It's nice to be able to catch up with your friends and classmates,” Young said. “Though, just like clockwork, I'll probably be over classes and ready for winter break in about two weeks.”
A high volume of walking, driving and eating JSU students could be found across campus Wednesday morning. Just before noon, the packed food court inside JSU’s Theron Montgomery Building was filled with snaking lines of students waiting for a chicken sandwich from Chick-fil-A.
Some students even found time on their first day of class to visit the university’s recreation center.
Messer said the beginning of classes at JSU is a time many university employees and staff look forward to.
“It’s been a very exciting time, especially since we do have so many freshmen this year,” Messer said. “I’ve been walking around campus all morning talking to students and making sure they know where they need to go. You can tell there is a high excitement level on campus.”
Messer said she and several other employees wore T-shirts that read “you matter” for the first day of class, an effort to show that the university cares about its students. Students were even given free shirts as they entered different buildings around campus.