JSU band receives Sudler Trophy

The Jacksonville State University Marching Southerners are presented the 2022 Sudler Trophy by the John Philip Sousa Foundation at halftime of the Nov. 12 football game at Burgess Snow Field at JSU Stadium.

Jacksonville State University’s Marching Southerners hit a high note this past weekend as the band finally received the trophy for an award they had earned many months before. 

After learning in December of last year the school had been awarded the 2022 Sudler Trophy, the Marching Southerners had to wait until now to receive the trophy itself in a ceremony that took place last Saturday on Burgess-Snow Field at JSU Stadium. 