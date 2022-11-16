JSU band receives Sudler Trophy

Jacksonville State University’s Marching Southerners hit a high note this past weekend as the band finally received the trophy for an award they had earned many months before.
After learning in December of last year the school had been awarded the 2022 Sudler Trophy, the Marching Southerners had to wait until now to receive the trophy itself in a ceremony that took place last Saturday on Burgess-Snow Field at JSU Stadium.
“This award is a culmination of all the hard work and dedication of past members and directors dating back to the founding of The Southerners and Marching Ballerinas in 1956,” Dr. Ken Bodiford, director of bands, said in a recent press release. “It is truly an honor to share this accomplishment with our entire band and university family.”
At the ceremony during halftime of the Gamecocks final home game of the season, many past generations of Marching Southerners gathered to bear witness as the John Philip Sousa Foundation awarded the trophy to the group. JSU is the smallest school in the foundation’s history to ever win the award, with the Marching Southerners being only one of four other FCS schools to have won the award.
Bodiford told The Anniston Star he felt the award would help the current Marching Southerners grow to become even better.
“Every year, the Marching Southerners have a legacy of excellence that they must live up to. I think that receiving this award will add to that level of expectation and push the band to even greater heights,” Bodiford said.
The most prestigious award a university marching band can win, the Sudler goes only to schools which are nominated by their peers; it’s not something a school applies for. Videos of the band, a history and other information about the band’s service to the community have to be submitted.
Performing at civic events, local parades, and hosting high school marching competitions are among the contributions the Marching Southerners have made to their community, according to Bodiford.
Marching Southerners mellophone player Thomas Ashworth said he and his bandmates are very excited to have earned the honor.
“It’s great to see not just our work, but the work of those in years past, come to culmination. Earning this award as a member of the organization is something I’ll forever be thankful for,” Ashworth said.
Asked what it was like working under Bodiford’s direction, Ashworth said, “I can say with full confidence that the directors and staff that work with the Marching Southerners are the best in the industry.”