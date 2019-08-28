It’s not often that works from Calhoun County artists are put on display in a gallery, but that’s where a new community art show at Jacksonville State University comes in.
“A lot of people when they brought in their artwork were very grateful,” said Morgan Worsham, gallery coordinator for JSU’s art program and co-curator of the show. “They’re excited to get to see their art in a gallery setting. A lot of people don’t normally get to see it like that.”
The university’s first Calhoun County Community Art Show will be on display at Hammond Hall on campus until Sept. 17. Art appreciators can view ceramics, jewelry, photography, paintings and drawings by Calhoun County artists at the gallery between 9 a.m. and 4 p.m. on weekdays.
The show is a joint venture of the art department at JSU and the Jacksonville Arts Council.
“The goal of the arts council is to promote all forms of art in Jacksonville and the community,” said Nancy Gillespie, chairperson of the arts council.
Worsham, who co-curates the show with JSU assistant art history professor and arts council member Mary Springer, said she hopes the joint venture will help open up the university’s programs to the wider community.
“We want it to be a bridge between the community and university arts,” Worsham said. “We want to help everyone find their place to be a part of the arts scene.”
Worsham said JSU art students are part of that push to promote arts in the community.
“Our students are a part of the community, whether they are from here or not,” Worsham said.
One display at the show is dedicated to the works of Karen Henricks, who taught art at JSU for more than 30 years. Henricks died in May at the age of 70.
The show was open to applicant artists ages 18 and over from throughout Calhoun County. JSU students were only allowed to submit their works if their hometown is in the county.