JSU anticipates record number of freshmen for fall semester

Chelsey Griffin, 18, of Saks sat with her mother, Tonja, on a bench overlooking the commons at Jacksonville State University Thursday. Holding her daughter’s hand, Tonja tells her how proud she is of her.
It was a scene likely repeated in numerous places in other families Thursday, when the last orientation was held prior to the fall semester and students were moving into their dorms across the JSU campus.
Griffin will be amongst hundreds of other freshmen who will break the school’s record for freshmen enrollment when the semester begins Wednesday, Aug. 24.
With over 1,818 freshmen students attending last fall, JSU officials are “optimistic” that this year’s freshmen count will be well over that of the previous year, based on the rise in applicants, according to Vice President of Enrollment Management Dr. Emily Messer.
Application figures for all classes, not just freshman, reflect an interest in JSU. Prior to this fall semester, the record application count was sitting around 10,900. However, this year the university has already exceeded 12,000 applications, according to Messer.
“That just proves the number of students that are expressing interest by applying for admission at JSU all over the state, and a significant increase over in Georgia,” Messer said. According to the JSU website, residents of 10 nearby counties in Georgia are eligible to pay Alabama in-state tuition rates.
JSU has experienced a 31 percent increase in Georgia resident applicants, and an overall increase in student applicants across the Southeast.
School officials are pleased to note that interest from potential degree-seeking students runs counter to national trends at the moment.
“Higher education across the nation is for the most part in decline in enrollment, so we are very fortunate at JSU to be experiencing not only enrollment increases but record enrollment,” Messer said. “Part of that is that there is so much interest in JSU.”
Though the total count won’t be in until Sept. 14, Messer said the school could even see record-breaking numbers for the university as a whole.
JSU officials look at application counts, as well as registrations for orientation, to calculate a probable number of students each semester, according to JSU Director of Undergraduate Admissions Lauren Findley.
“I think it goes down to some tactics that we implemented over the last few years. We are reaching out to students earlier in their college search journey and it’s just really starting to show,” Findley said.
JSU officials have seen an upward trend for the past three to four years, with enrollment steadily increasing, as a result of that approach, according to Findley.
“We’re sharing the good news about JSU to students, and they’re understanding that it’s a great option. We are affordable, we give wonderful scholarships, we are very accessible to students with friendly policies — specifically our test-optional admissions policy — and we just have a really robust effort to recruit students to JSU.”