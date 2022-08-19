 Skip to main content
JSU anticipates record number of freshmen for fall semester

Happy at JSU

Tonja Griffin (left), of Saks, and her daughter Chelsey Griffin tour the campus at JSU prior to Chelsey’s first semester of higher education.

 Ashley Morrison / The Anniston Star

Chelsey Griffin, 18, of Saks sat with her mother, Tonja, on a bench overlooking the commons at Jacksonville State University Thursday. Holding her daughter’s hand, Tonja tells her how proud she is of her.

It was a scene likely repeated in numerous places in other families Thursday, when the last orientation was held prior to the fall semester and students were moving into their dorms across the JSU campus.