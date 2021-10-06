JSU announces homecoming royalty

JACKSONVILLE -- Jacksonville State University’s homecoming royalty for 2021 was announced Wednesday on the lawn in front of the Theron Montgomery Building.
Sarah Sumners of Marietta, Ga., was named homecoming queen and Quadarius Whitson of Talladega was named homecoming king.
Sumners is a senior majoring in communication with an English minor. Her parents are David and Natalie Sumners.
Whitson is majoring in family consumer science and he’s involved in the Truth, Racial Healing and Transformation center. His parents are Shannon Caldwell and Pamela Whitson.
The announcement was made Wednesday in a festive setting that offered fun for the entire university family — complete with an inflatable wrecking ball and carnival-style games.
University President Don Killingsworth was on hand to crown the honorees.