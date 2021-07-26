JSU alum James Hall doesn’t win an Olympic medal — yet

James Hall, Jacksonville State University’s first Team USA Olympian, flew to Japan with opportunities to medal in two competitions in the 2020 Olympic Games. One of those opportunities remains intact.
Hall, 37, a member of Team USA’s Olympic shooting team, will compete Tuesday in the 10-meter air pistol mixed team event. Competition will include two rounds of qualifying and two medal rounds, one for the bronze and a final to determine the gold and silver winners.
On Saturday, Hall narrowly missed qualifying for the final round in the 10-meter air pistol event. His score of 577 placed him 10th in the 36-person field — one point shy of cracking the top eight finishers, who advanced to the medal round. Hall’s teammate, Nickolaus Mowrer, finished 13th in the qualifying round with a score of 576.
Iran’s Javad Foroughi won the gold medal with a score of 244.8, an Olympic record. Serbia's Damir Mikec (237.9) won the silver, and China’s Pang Wei (217.6) took the bronze.
Hall, who lives with his wife and children in Columbia, Mo., was a standout athlete for the Gamecocks from 2003 to 2006. At JSU he won a multitude of Ohio Valley Conference Awards and helped lead the Gamecocks to the 2005 Smallbore National Championship.
JSU’s only other Olympian, golfer Danny Willett, competed for Great Britain in the 2016 Games in Rio de Janeiro.
The Tokyo Olympics are holding shooting events at the Asaka Shooting Range, a temporary facility built at the Japan Ground Self-Defense Force’s Camp Asaka. The site also hosted shooting events in the 1964 Olympics.