JHS to add Career Tech to its dual enrollment program

Jacksonville High School students stand to benefit from college-level vocational courses in the 2022-23 school year, thanks to a new dual enrollment program, according to school officials.
Many high schools offer dual enrollment programs to their students, but Jacksonville has added a hands-on program from Gadsden State Community College, according to the school system’s public information officer Ben Nunnally.
With Jacksonville State University right in its backyard, for some time now JHS has capitalized on its ability to enroll students there — earning credits while they're still in high school. Dual enrollment courses allow students to spend part of their time at the high school, and part on the university campus learning from the instructors there.
However, most of the options in the past were geared toward academic programs such as math and English, according to Nunnally. The additions will offer programs that allow students to learn about technical fields that could turn into a career, such as auto mechanics or HVAC.
Radiology, mechatronics — which is programing and maintaining factory robots — as well as manufacturing and trade programs such as welding are among about 20 programs the students will have to choose from, Nunnally said.
Nunnally said high school administrators were able to tour the Gadsden campus and see large spaces for hands-on learning with each course. Rooms were set up with electrical systems as they would be if students were working in a factory, big garages contained diesel engines that had been taken apart, and there were testing simulations for troubleshooting — all to give the students the benefit of using tools and equipment they’d find while doing the actual job.
On March 3, Gadsden State representatives will visit the high school to talk to freshmen, sophomores and juniors to explain what is available.
“One of the amazing things for me is that in most cases, scholarships will pay for this,” Nunnally said. “It’ll be free education.”
Nunnally said the ACE scholarship — which is a state grant that funds programs such as these — will cover most of the students’ dual enrollment fees. The school board has also set aside $75,000 to cover dual enrollment programs not handled by the ACE funding.
“It has been a goal of ours to open up this avenue of dual enrollment for career tech for several years but the hurdles of transportation and tuition costs kept from moving forward,” JHS Principal Russell Waits said. “Now we have funding designated for travel and dual enrollment scholarships in combination with the ACE scholarship program that’s statewide.”
The instruction would take place physically at the Ayers Campus, so the high school will provide transport, busing the students back and forth to the campus, according to Nunnally. Funding for that transportation was an issue in the past, however with newly allocated ESSER funds, transporting the students will no longer be a problem.
Hurdles removed, Waits said the school has finally been able to move forward with the expansion of the program.
“We’re really excited about it,” Waits said.
Waits said he knows many students have chosen an academic path in higher education, and that he hopes the Gadsden State program will give other students a different path to follow for education beyond high school.
“We have a lot of students that this is not the pathway they choose and I feel like this is going to open up just a tremendous opportunity for them to leave high school with certification in areas where there's a demand for high wage and positions,” Waits said.
Nunnally said ideally, a ninth-grader can hear about the opportunities in the assembly on March 3, apply for dual enrollment for their following year, and if he or she stays with it throughout high school, the student could graduate high school with both a diploma and an associates degree or certification that would allow them to get a solid job right out of high school.