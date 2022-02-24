JHS students get a glimpse of the working world

More than 100 Jacksonville High School seniors fanned out across the county Wednesday to observe work that they might do one day in their own chosen professions.
The job shadowing project was a joint enterprise of the Calhoun County Area Chamber of Commerce and Jacksonville High School. Opportunities were offered in the fields of finance, real estate, legal services, health services and first response.
“Job shadowing enriches the lives of the students by exposing them with on-the-job experiences,” explained Chamber Programs Director Krychelle Smith. “The Chamber feels this effort helps young adults understand that what they learn in the classroom leads to success in the workplace. It also gives businesses the opportunity to showcase skills needed by future employees.”
Carmen Prater spent the day at NHC Place in Anniston, an assisted living facility.
“The people here are so nice,” Prater said. “I did ask if they might have a job open.”
Addison Butler, NHC Place administrator, said participating in the job shadowing event does more than find prospective employees.
“It’s an opportunity for us to reach out to people in the community who may drive by all the time and might not know what we do here,” Butler said. “These students can come in here and see what we do on a daily basis. Every day is different. But, they go back out and tell people what we do.”
He acknowledges health care “is a tough world right now.”
“But anytime we can get our name out there in the community as a quality place to work, we want to do that,” Butler said.
Oxford Assistant Fire Chief Ben Stewart welcomed JHS senior Caleb Brooke to the force for the day.
“Participating in these have been tremendously successful for us,” Stewart said. “It gives them a taste of what we do and augments well the special programs available here at Oxford High as well as the similar program at Anniston High.”
“I might be a little interested in doing this,” Brooke said halfway through his time at the fire station. “They’ve taught me a lot. It’s pretty interesting.”