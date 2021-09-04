JHS’s GEM class plans 9/11 media project

A group of students in a Jacksonville High School media class is working on a project to mark the 20th anniversary of the 9/11 terrorist attack on the United States.
The school has its own media lab, Golden Eagle Media (GEM), which allows students to improve their skills in research, interviews, reporting, graphic arts and videography. Their lab is one of 160 throughout the United States and is sponsored by the Public Broadcasting System Newhour’s Student Reporting Labs.
Theresa Shadrix is the class adviser. Recently, she helped them choose the 20th anniversary the attack on the World Trade Center in New York to create a segment for PBS’s labs, which, if chosen, will air closer to Sept. 11.
Shadrix advised two GEM students to interview and report on individuals who have knowledge of Sept. 11, and others in the class will assist with production. One interviewee they chose was Roy Williams, the brother of JHS graduate Maj. Dwayne Williams who died at the Pentagon on Sept. 11, 2001. Elaine Hudgins, a senior in the class, conducted the interview. Another senior, Kaylee Snead, interviewed Jonathan Skinner, who was a freshman at JHS on Sept. 11, 2001, but now is an assistant principal in the Jacksonville school system.
The national program connects students with a network of broadcasting mentors and journalism curriculum. It encourages students to learn about video production and other forms of media and to become involved with current and future issues. The program also helps students learn the importance of sharing information through the media and provides lesson plans, gives suggestions for their tasks, and offers other tools to help them improve their communication skills.
Shadrix has a background in broadcasting and media work, including serving at The Anniston Star for seven years in several capacities. PBS provides a mentor for the students who guides them into various projects.
“This is like on-the-job training,” Shadrix said. “PBS offers mini-labs with a choice of many different skills.”
Shadrix was appreciative when her principal, Russ Waits, visited the GEM class days ago and asked the students what kind of equipment they needed.
“This class is student-led,” Shadrix said.
At the beginning of the year, she and the students made rules and outlined projects, such as creating videos and news shows on Youtube.com and Instagram. They have proved to be popular with the student body.
After the Sept. 11 project ends, the students will trim the segments down and post links for JHS students and others to view.
In a Zoom interview with the two seniors in the class, their enthusiasm was evident.
Hudgins, whose work has already aired on PBS, said her experience on the air was exhilarating. She is hopeful the two new segments will be chosen. After she graduates, she hopes to major in cinematography.
“This class was a perfect outlet for me,” Hudgins said.
Snead is considering becoming a journalist.
“This class will give me a background,” she said, “and give me options.”