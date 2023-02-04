Jerry Klug says his 49-year career is a joyride

Purchase an online subscription to our website for $7.99 a month with automatic renewal or purchase a full year subscription for only $69.99 with automatic renewal. Each online subscription gives you full access to all of our newspaper websites and mobile applications. To cancel you may contact Customer Service @ 256-235-9253 or email ggray@annistonstar.com.
This service allows you continued access past our online paywall for the duration of your subscription. For further assitance, please call our office at 256-235-9258 or send an email containing your name, address and phone number to ggray@annistonstar.com.
In three months, Jerry Klug, 74, will begin the 50th year of his career in physical therapy. In 1973, he vowed to retire at age 40 when he began his job with the University of Iowa Hospital. However, he reached that milestone and changed his mind.
“I am as enthused today as I was the first day I graduated,” Klug said. “I enjoy the profession and especially enjoy the investigative part of it, figuring out what to do, what questions to ask. My career has been a joyride.”
While he worked in Iowa, the University of Alabama contacted Klug, a native of Sioux City, Iowa, and asked him to teach a seminar. Later, the director offered him a job in Tuscaloosa and, by 1975, he had begun working for the university’s Rural Infant Stimulation Environment (RISE) program.
While at the university, Klug met and later married his wife Judy. They have three children, seven grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren.
As part of Klug’s job, he was required to travel from Red Bay to Jackson as part of RISE’s Child Find program that helped locate children with multiple disabilities and meet their physical-therapy needs. Also, he traveled to train classroom teachers and aides because there were few schools with special education classrooms. During that time, Klug visited Anniston’s Cerebral Palsy Center which led to a job there a couple of years later. His next move was to work in the Anniston Rehabilitation Center in 1976, while also serving as a consultant to three hospitals and four nursing homes.
The boards of Stringfellow and Jacksonville hospitals hired Klug in 1980 to direct their physical therapy departments.
At Jacksonville Hospital, Klug took on more tasks and then became its director for more than a decade. While there, he conducted educational programs for each medical department including the emergency room. He developed a business plan to advance the Physical Therapy Department and make it into a viable income-producing entity and collaborated with department heads to devise budget and billing protocols.
Annette Harrell, the receptionist at Klug’s office, knew him when she worked at the Jacksonville Hospital.
“Dr. Klug is compassionate and takes his time with his patients,” she said. “I do not know anyone who is better at what he does than he.”
As he served patients in Calhoun and surrounding counties, Klug became increasingly aware of the need for more private-practice physical therapists. He started his own business when he bought a building at 1475 First Avenue SW in Jacksonville, which he still owns and uses to run his practice.
“In 1995, I acquired a 1,200-square-foot building and expanded it into 7,000 square feet,” Klug said. “I added the first therapeutic pool in Anniston.”
Thanks to his longevity, Klug now sees the grandchildren of his original patients. He has about 55 patients who are children, and he visits some of them in their classrooms in the Anniston, Jacksonville and Calhoun County school systems.
Angela Bonds, the executive special education director of Student Support Services at Calhoun County Schools, said Klug has done an amazing job providing physical therapy services to children.
“There is no one that I trust more to give guidance and support in meeting the physical therapy needs of our students,” she said.
In total, Klug has about 125 patients.
As the profession has developed, Klug has experienced many changes, particularly regarding the requirement for certified physical therapists. Currently, they are required to obtain a doctoral degree in the field, which Klug did in 2013 from Alabama State University in Montgomery.
Another change he has seen during his career is that insurance companies are recognizing the importance of physical therapy treatments, a plus for the therapists and patients, according to Klug, who added, “We physical therapists are neuromuscular skeletal experts.”