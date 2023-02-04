 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
featured

Jerry Klug says his 49-year career is a joyride

May will mark 50th anniversary

Jerry Klug

Jacksonville’s Jerry Klug is a physical therapist with a passion for helping children and adults. In 1974, he taught a seminar at the University of Alabama that led to an eventual move to the state.

 Courtesy photo

In three months, Jerry Klug, 74, will begin the 50th year of his career in physical therapy. In 1973, he vowed to retire at age 40 when he began his job with the University of Iowa Hospital. However, he reached that milestone and changed his mind.

“I am as enthused today as I was the first day I graduated,” Klug said. “I enjoy the profession and especially enjoy the investigative part of it, figuring out what to do, what questions to ask. My career has been a joyride.”

Jerry Klug patient

Jerry Klug assists a patient at his Jacksonville office. This spring, Klug will begin the 50th year of serving thousands of those needing physical therapy. He has no plans to retire.

Staff Writer Sherry Kughn: 256-236-1551. 