JCOC’s Toyland helps Jacksonville parents in need of cheer

JCOC Christmas Toyland volunteers

Volunteers work for weeks leading up to and during Jacksonville Christian Outreach Center’s annual Christmas Toyland.

 By Sherry Kughn, Star Staff Writer, skughn@annistonstar.com

The Jacksonville Christian Outreach Center, under the directorship of Summer Jennings, provided more than 200 children and their families with boxed Christmas dinners earlier this month.

Thirty volunteers, many businesses and a number of community groups spent weeks preparing for its annual Christmas Toyland that took place on Dec. 5-8 at Jacksonville First United Methodist Church.

JCOC Christmas Toyland shoppers

Parents are given grocery carts and allowed to choose the gifts their children will receive on Christmas morning at Jacksonville Christian Outreach Center’s Christmas Toyland.
JCOC Christmas Toyland

Toys set up within the Christmas Toyland.

