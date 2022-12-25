JCOC’s Toyland helps Jacksonville parents in need of cheer

Purchase an online subscription to our website for $7.99 a month with automatic renewal or purchase a full year subscription for only $69.99 with automatic renewal. Each online subscription gives you full access to all of our newspaper websites and mobile applications. To cancel you may contact Customer Service @ 256-235-9253 or email ggray@annistonstar.com.
The Jacksonville Christian Outreach Center, under the directorship of Summer Jennings, provided more than 200 children and their families with boxed Christmas dinners earlier this month.
Thirty volunteers, many businesses and a number of community groups spent weeks preparing for its annual Christmas Toyland that took place on Dec. 5-8 at Jacksonville First United Methodist Church.
Three restaurants provided cards for meals for those in need: Chick-fil-A, The Redbird coffeehouse and McDonald's. Starbucks donated coffee and Warm Hearts Prayer Group of Jacksonville FUMC baked cookies. Other contributors of gifts include Honda of Lincoln, Pleasant Valley High School, Choccolocco Campground, JSU Student Government, Focus Club/Peer Helpers at Jacksonville High School and Crowns for Christmas.
“Christmas Toyland was a huge event with lots of warm feelings as parents came to choose gifts so that their children will have a Merry Christmas,” Jennings said.
JCOC’s motto is “helping when life hurts” for those living in the Jacksonville area with the Zip Code 36265.
This fall, JCOC was recognized by the Community Food Bank of Central Alabama for “innovation in food pantry technology” and was awarded fixed shelving for the honor. Sparklight donated $2,000 to JCOC for their regional food bank giveaway. JCOC continues to be in partnership with and receive grants from Community Foundation of North Alabama and United Way of East Central Alabama.
In 2023, JCOC will roll out “Little Needs” to focus on the needs of babies under 2 years of age and for that was given a “Servants Like Jesus” grant of $2,500 by the North Alabama Conference of the United Methodist Church.
Those in need of assistance may call (256) 435-1891 or visit JCOC at 206 Francis Street West in Jacksonville between 10 a.m.-2 p.m. on Mondays Tuesdays and Thursdays.