JCA church fire ‘a total loss’

JACKSONVILLE — Firefighters worked through Saturday night and into this morning extinguishing the flames from Jacksonville Christian Academy’s church and daycare.
“As far as we know, based off of what we can see, it’s going to be a total loss,” Jacksonville Assistant Fire Chief Justin Minton said.
Sunday morning a grim sight from the parking lot of the church could be seen with ash and debris littering the pavement and firemen still dousing the building with water.
Streams of ash-filled water flowed over much of the parking lot.
A guitar lay on the ground some distance away from one of the entrances, saved from the blaze. The church flag posted in front of the building next to a wooden cross was browned and worn from smoke and heat of the nearby fire.
Minton said no one was at the facility when the fire began so no one was injured.
The initial call came between 8 and 9 p.m. Saturday, according to Minton. He said the initial call came in as a fire alarm.
“We responded as a fire alarm and then after we were en route it got upgraded to a working structure fire,” Minton said. “Inside the structure had already collapsed so we weren’t able to make entry into the building, so we’ve just basically been working from outside in a defensive operation.”
By the time firefighters were on scene, the building was 25-50 percent “involved” according to Minton.
At 9 a.m. Sunday, half a dozen firemen were still on scene, though the fire was extinguished, Minton said.
“The fire is knocked down at this time, it’s just hard to just extinguish all the hotspots because the building is unstable,” Minton said. "We can’t really get crews in there to dig around, so we’re having to hit it from outside.”