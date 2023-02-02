 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
featured

Jax State unveils marker for first Black student

JSU Barbara Curry-Story marker

FROM LEFT: Jacksonville State University Director of Diversity and Inclusion Charlcie Pettway-Vann, JSU President Don Killingsworth Jr., SGA President Jewelishia Johnson, and Kelsey Crook and Garland Herd unveil the new historical marker on Wednesday for Barbara Curry-Story, the first Black student to enroll at Jax State.

JACKSONVILLE — Jacksonville State University opened Black History Month by paying tribute to its first Black student ever by unveiling an historical marker in front of Angle Hall to honor the late alumna.

Surviving family members of Barbara Curry-Story were among the dozens gathered around the courtyard in the drizzly cold. Two nephews assisted with the actual unveiling.

Staff Writer Ashley Morrison: 256-236-1551. On Twitter: @AshMorrison1105.