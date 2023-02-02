Jax State unveils marker for first Black student

JACKSONVILLE — Jacksonville State University opened Black History Month by paying tribute to its first Black student ever by unveiling an historical marker in front of Angle Hall to honor the late alumna.
Surviving family members of Barbara Curry-Story were among the dozens gathered around the courtyard in the drizzly cold. Two nephews assisted with the actual unveiling.
Curry-Story, who died in 2020 at the age of 79, began her journey with Jax State in 1965, just two years after then-Governor George Wallace took his stand in the schoolhouse door against integration of the University of Alabama, according to university President Don Killingsworth Jr.
Killingsworth said that while Curry-Story’s enrollment into the school did not spark civil unrest in the community at the time, she was still not embraced with the same attitude as her white counterparts. He said that what is known as the “friendliest campus in the South” did not extend that warmth to her at first.
“Imagine the courage it took to complete such a revolutionary act,” Killingsworth said.
Even so, Curry-Story eventually found a place at Jax State and graduated in 1969 with a Bachelor of Science in education with a concentration in vocational home economics.
“We are proud that as generations of students pass through the courtyard for generations to come, they will be reminded of the courage and the determination of Barbara Curry-Story,” Killingsworth said.
Curry-Story paved the way for members of the Black community to integrate into the Jax State campus, and Wednesday Dr. Killingsworth invited the current SGA President, Jewelishia Johnson, to speak.
Johnson said Curry-Story’s determination in the face of overwhelming negativity and vitriol was a huge step for Jax State, which currently has 2,300 Black students enrolled.
“The courage she showed in the face of danger is what should give every student the drive to thrive here at Jacksonville State,” Johnson said. “Without her courage, I may not be standing here today.”
The Director of Diversity & Inclusion Charlcie Pettway-Vann took the podium next and said she had the pleasure of meeting Curry-Story in 2009. She said once she found out that the first Black student was still alive, she had to meet her.
“When she told her story, I said, ‘Woah. That’s a classy lady,’” Pettway-Vann said. “Those that knew her, she knew how to dress. She knew how to walk. Everything was just a class act.”
Pettway-Vann said when she met Curry-Story, she was new to Alabama and a new professor at the time. And even though the pair were strangers, Curry-Story showed her the ropes and took her under her wing.
“I was a stranger to her. She didn’t have to take the time out to introduce me to folks around here,” Pettway-Vann said.
Pettway-Vann said that the tenacity and strength Curry-Story showed during her lifetime was exemplary. Curry-Story once told her that she graduated college on a Thursday or a Friday and started working on the following Monday.
“Without her a lot of us with a certain hue would not be on this campus today,” she said. “I thank Miss Curry for doing that, for having the courage.”
Jay Clark, an intern for the Office of Diversity and Inclusion was in attendance at the unveiling. She said the story of Barbara Curry-Story was inspiring for her as an African-American student. The marker, she said, is a very important symbol.
“It’s a permanent marker showing that she had a space here and that African-Americans have a space here.”
One of the nephews, Garland Herd, said he had many fond memories of his late aunt.
“She was very elegant. She was full of gratitude. She was a straight shooter. There was no gray area with her. She was a kind woman as well. She was God-fearing. She was charitable,” Herd said, listing more and more of her positive attributes.
Herd said that she was the fourth of six children, four of whom still survive.
“From me being a small child, up until her death, she always made me an Easter basket — well into my 40s. Every year I got that from her. I miss that,” Herd said.
Herd spoke with tears in his eyes. Asked if he felt powerful emotions being present at the unveiling Wednesday, Herd said he did.
“She’s lamented even more in history. This is something that you can’t take away. This is here, a part of history,” he said.
With reports from Star Staff Writer Whitney Ervin.