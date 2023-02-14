Jax State students show off skills at Student Symposium

JACKSONVILLE — Jacksonville State University students were given the opportunity to show off this week at the school’s Spring Symposium.
The two day event kicked off Monday morning and featured student work from each of the university’s colleges.
The symposium is designed to give students the opportunity to showcase what they’ve been working on, according to the university’s Professor of Special Education, Dr. Cynthia Connor.
Students are given ten minute time slots to present their work to the judges. Some choose to present with a creative poster, while some present their findings through a research paper or PowerPoint presentation.
Connor said that presenting during the symposium gives the students great experience and also looks great on a resume.
Symposium judge and Associate Professor of Biology Dr. Michael Burns explains why. He said it’s a great opportunity for students because a lot of the students presenting at the symposium will also be presenting the same material in a professional setting for the region. He said one of the hurtles the students face is being able to disseminate that research and explain it in layman’s terms.
“Basically what we’re looking for is, ‘can students present research in a way that they’re prepared for professional conferences?’” Burns said.
“It’s also a good way to see what’s going on. We sometimes live in bubbles in our departments on campus, and so it’s a really good way to get a sense of all the different diverse research projects that are going on on campus,” he continued.
One award category got their work featured as the cover of the symposium program. The Graphic Arts students at Jax State submitted various designs in hopes of being chosen and the winning artwork was chosen by the panel of judges.
Connor said to be a spectator at the event was a “wonderful” experience that she herself learned a lot from.
“It’s just amazing what these students come up with,” Connor said.
The students’ mentors from the various degree plans often accompanied the students to their presentation, offering support on the sidelines, Connor said.
The university’s President Don Killingsworth Jr. told The Anniston Star this was the most participants in the event the university has ever had, with approximately 70 students submitting their work, as opposed to around 50 last year.
With more to celebrate, this year’s symposium awards ceremony was moved to Merrill Hall’s atrium with the sun setting behind the speakers.
Killingsworth said he was happy to be able to celebrate the students for all of their hard work, stating that “we’re proud of them all.”
The award prizes weren’t too shabby either. Most of the “Best of” awards won were given a $200 prize, with the “Best of Showcase” awarded a $400 prize.
The list of winners were as follows:
— Best of College of Science and Mathematics, Undergraduate: Hunter Ballard
— Best of College of Science and Mathematics, Graduate: Kindall Brown
— Best of College of Arts and Humanities, Undergraduate: Alexzandria Quintero
— Best of College of Arts and Humanities, Graduate: Ashley Himmler
— Best of College of Social and Behavioral Sciences, Undergraduate: Madalyn Stott
— Best of College of Health Professions and Wellness, Graduate: Rubyn Johnson
— Best of College of Business and Industry, Undergraduate: Sara Adkinson
— Best Paper, Undergraduate: Sophia Ajemba
— Best Poster, Undergraduate: Hannah Cornett
— Best Demonstration, Undergraduate: Riley Abston
— Best Paper, Graduate: Hannah Davis
— Best Poster, Graduate: Margaret Walton
— Best Demonstration, Graduate: Conner Gayda
— Best Cover Design: Carlie Benefield
— Houston Cole Library Award for Research Excellence: Greta Romei
— Best of Showcase: Anthony Wapshott