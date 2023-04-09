Jax State hosts family fun day despite rain

JACKSONVILLE — Scores of families and college students gathered in the Jacksonville State University recreation center Saturday to escape the rain for some Easter fun.
While other locations around Calhoun County were canceling their egg hunt events, Jax State refused to let the weather ruin anyone’s fun and moved its Easter events indoors.
“We wanted to have an event for our students, but also the community members to make sure that everybody is included. And we really wanted to ensure that we didn’t cancel because of the rain,” said event coordinator and Dean of Students Josh Robinson.
The 3rd annual “Egg-Stravaganza” family fun event began at 11:30 a.m. with free Chick-Fil-A, drinks, face painting, a petting zoo, tons of games and activities, ice cream and of course an egg hunt. By noon, the event was in full swing with folks steadily streaming inside the facility.
Robinson said the university has plenty of indoor options for the event, and as other venues began to cancel their events, Jax State saw an upswing in registration numbers.
“It’s great. We actually saw a boost in attendance the past couple of days. I think as other egg hunts started being canceled, people started registering for ours. So great turnout, great attendance, and we still see people coming in,” Robinson said.
JSU celebs such as President Don Killingsworth and Miss JSU Lily Grace Vernon were there engaging with the kids and spending the day with the community.
Vernon said she would have attended the event on her own, but she also thought it was somewhere nice to bring her niece and family.
“I feel like this is a great event to tie the university and community together so I’m glad to be a part of that. But to bring my family alongside me as well, it makes it even better,” Vernon said.
In addition to the kids’ egg hunt, the university also hosted a student egg hunt with prizes coinciding with numbers on each egg. Some of the eggs had candy, while some had bigger ticket items such as book scholarships.
Vernon said she thought this was a great idea to include the students on campus in the egg hunt.
“I think oftentimes it is hard for people to just come out and naturally get involved. And I think it being at the rec center is honestly awesome. I think somebody can walk in and just work out and jump right into an egg hunt,” Vernon said.
Graduating senior Trinity Elston is a Pre-health Professional Biology major and she said she and her friends really enjoyed the event. Her roommate even won a “blue parking pass” that would allow her to park anywhere on campus, she said.
“I had a great time at the egg hunt. I thought it was a great way to give back to the student community,” Elston said.
