 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
featured

Jax State hosts family fun day despite rain

JSU egg event

Miss Jacksonville State University Lily Grace Vernon meets with 2-year-old Amelia Cowan at the third annual “Egg-Stravaganza” family fun event on campus.

 Ashley Morrison / The Anniston Star

JACKSONVILLE Scores of families and college students gathered in the Jacksonville State University recreation center Saturday to escape the rain for some Easter fun. 

While other locations around Calhoun County were canceling their egg hunt events, Jax State refused to let the weather ruin anyone’s fun and moved its Easter events indoors.  

Staff Writer Ashley Morrison: 256-236-1551. On Twitter: @AshMorrison1105.