Jax State celebrates campus growth with groundbreaking event

groundbreaking JSU

Members of the Jacksonville State University board of trustees don hard hats and ready their golden shovels as they ceremonially break ground at the site of the future North Village Housing facility. 

 Ashley Morrison / The Anniston Star

JACKSONVILLE — A groundbreaking Monday afternoon marked the beginning of a Jacksonville State University housing complex that will one day give homes to some 500 students.

Attended by trustees in town for their quarterly board meeting, as well as by guests and staff members, the groundbreaking served as a celebratory kickoff for two other campus improvements coming down the pike — a new dining facility that will double the capacity of what’s available now and a state-of-the-art football operations facility.

