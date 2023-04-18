Jax State celebrates campus growth with groundbreaking event

JACKSONVILLE — A groundbreaking Monday afternoon marked the beginning of a Jacksonville State University housing complex that will one day give homes to some 500 students.
Attended by trustees in town for their quarterly board meeting, as well as by guests and staff members, the groundbreaking served as a celebratory kickoff for two other campus improvements coming down the pike — a new dining facility that will double the capacity of what’s available now and a state-of-the-art football operations facility.
Vice President for Enrollment Management Dr. Emily Messer said the projects represented the university’s proactive outlook which would meet the needs of both current and future students.
“It is much more significant than a simple groundbreaking,” Messer said. “Instead it is a transformation celebration.”
Around 75 people had gathered at the site to witness trustees and cabinet members ceremoniously turn earth with golden shovels at the site of the future North Village Housing. Freshly dug earth showed that some activity was already under way.
Jax State President Dr. Don Killingsworth Jr. took note of the heavy machinery, which represent a milestone on the long-awaiting project.
“We want these buildings to be long-standing infrastructure enhancements that only move JSU forward. I’ve joked that I love seeing cranes on campus because that signifies construction and construction signifies growth,” he said.
The campus might start to resemble downtown Nashville for a while with so much construction going on, he quipped, but that’s OK.
“That signifies we are moving this institution forward,” Killingsworth said.
In addition to companies who’d partnered with the university to make the project possible, several of the county’s political representatives such as City Council members and county commissioners attended the ceremony as well.
“I can’t tell you how humbled I am to be standing here with this great group of leaders that we have,” board chairman Randall Jones said in referring to fellow board members.
Jones said the group had many challenges to overcome during the process of developing the projects, such as the effects of inflation.
“But guess what happened, our student enrollment increased. And that’s why we’re here today, is to serve these students to make sure that they’ve got the tools for the future of this state — for this region — to be leaders,” Jones said.
Staff Writer Ashley Morrison: 256-236-1551. On Twitter: @AshMorrison1105.