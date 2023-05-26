 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
featured

Jax State and research group seeking partnership on medical cannabis

hemp

CBD products are shown on freshly harvested hemp flowers.

 submitted photo

Jacksonville State University and a company called Sustainable Alabama announced earlier this year that, if the south Alabama farming operation is granted a medical cannabis license, the two will launch a partnership on a research trial. 

This trial, under the careful eye of one of  JSU’s leading researchers, Lori Hensley, Ph.D.,will focus on the medicinal properties of cannabinoids like CBD and their tumor-shrinking properties in certain aggressive and deadly strains of pediatric cancers. 

Staff Writer Ashley Morrison: 256-236-1551. On Twitter: @AshMorrison1105.