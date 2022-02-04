James Spann works his scientific 'magic' on Jacksonville 4th-graders

JACKSONVILLE — An old friend paid a visit to the fourth-graders of Kitty Stone Elementary Thursday.
Walking the halls to the cafeteria, James Spann gave high-fives, told jokes and greeted the kids on his way to the program.
“I have been doing science programs at Kitty Stone for 40 years,” the longtime television meteorologist told The Star in a social media correspondence. “It’s always a joy to see their students and teach a little weather science while having some fun at the same time. The fourth-graders were great today.”
The excitement over Span’s celebrated status as the weatherman at ABC 33/40 was obvious — even with the teachers — but the kids settled down and got quiet when it was time to talk science.
Little hands darted into the air as Spann asked questions and quizzed the kids on their knowledge of tornado preparedness. He talked about weather devices such as weather balloons — noting that if one were to pop and land in your backyard, keep it. They rarely get returned.
Prompting a loud “ooooh” from the kids, Spann showed a video of lightning striking a tree, and warned of the dangers lightning can bring. He taught that if there is ever thunder, that’s when it’s time to go inside.
Spann also told the children where the safest place in the house is when they hear a tornado warning, and listed other actions they can use to better prepare themselves in the event of a dangerous weather situation. A small room — not a large one — such as a bathroom or closet in the center of the lowest floor of one’s home is that safe place, said Spann. And Spann repeated his warning mantra: Never rely on a weather siren alone. Buy a weather radio, he said.
His presentation wasn’t all about gloom and doom, however. Spann had the kids in laughter as he joked and showed funny weather videos, such as of children playing in the snow or a dad taking a polar bear plunge in the freezing water of his backyard swimming pool.
Spann said he wanted to get the kids excited about science, noting that young people need to go into scientific fields such as his to someday take his place. Asked if she ever hears the students say they want to be a meteorologist after Spann leaves, Kitty Stone Principal Rhonda Tinker said, “Oh, absolutely. Absolutely.”
Tinker said the program “sets off a spark” in the kids to make them want to learn more and be more attuned to what’s going on in the classroom.
“We always really enjoy James Spann’s visits,” Tinker said. “The students learn so much about weather and how to be weather aware. So, we look forward to him coming every year. He makes it entertaining, and the students are so excited to learn more.”