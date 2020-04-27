Jacksonville to start community center wall repairs

Jacksonville officials approved plans to modify part of a wall at the Jacksonville Community Center during a Monday night meeting.
The Jacksonville City Council, which met in a live-streamed teleconference via Zoom due to the COVID-19 pandemic, unanimously voted to remove the masonry veneer of the Community Center’s west wall.
During a work session before the meeting, Mayor Johnny Smith said it would cost the city $48,471 to remove the veneer. He said it would be done within a week, weather permitting.
“We can’t just let this thing sit there and fall apart,” Smith said.
The mayor told The Star in March that the center needed repairs after a contractor noticed the windows on the back wall were sinking.
During the Monday meeting, Smith said a storm on April 22 had knocked down as many as 25 trees in the city, blocking several roads, but the city’s street department did a good job of clearing them.
Smith also said no city employees had tested positive for COVID-19.
At the work session, council members discussed when they would reopen public spaces. Councilman Tony Taylor said he didn’t know when Gov. Kay Ivey’s “stay-at-home” order would be lifted, but she was scheduled to host a news conference the next day.
Smith said the city would follow the governor’s guidelines.
An attempt to reach Smith after the meeting was not immediately successful.
In other business, the council:
— Passed a resolution concerning the city’s Municipal Water Pollution Prevention Program. Councilwoman Sandra Sudduth said the program has gotten a “great” report.
— Hired Bennie Lee Wooten Jr. as a Jacksonville police officer.
— Went into executive session to discuss purchasing or leasing property.