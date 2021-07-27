Jacksonville to incentivize vaccinations for city employees

JACKSONVILLE — Full- and part-time city employees will have the opportunity to receive $200 and $100, respectively, if they’re vaccinated against COVID-19 by the end of September, the City Council decided Monday night in a 3-2 vote.
The program will use American Rescue Plan Act money to incentivize vaccination among city employees. Mayor Johnny Smith proposed the program along with an allowance for up to 80 hours medical leave for employees diagnosed with the virus, both of which were voted on as a single resolution.
Council President Tony Taylor and Councilman Andy Green, who voted against the resolution, both said they themselves had been vaccinated and encouraged vaccination among city employees for safety’s sake. But both had concerns about the plan’s particulars.
Taylor said he had reservations about incentivizing a medical decision, and wondered if doing so could lead to liabilities.
“You could possibly persuade someone to do something they really don’t want to do because of the money,” Taylor said during the work session. “I know others have done it, but I don’t know how far-reaching … if something legal happens down the road or not.”
Green said after the meeting that he’d have liked to meet department heads about current vaccination rates, find out whether employees were willing to participate with the incentive program and decide the monetary amounts afterward.
The timeline for vaccination was another concern, he said; both the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines take about four weeks from the first to final shots. Those with health issues prohibiting them from vaccination might miss the incentive window altogether, he explained.
“I have no issue with the incentive, I really don’t,” Green said, “but we want to spend this money the best way possible.”
During its meeting the City Council also:
— Approved a road-widening project on Mountain Street NE. The project will stretch about 900 feet, starting at the eastern end of Mountain Street NE where the road name changes to Chimney Peak Tower Road, according to project notes from engineering firm Goodwyn, Mills and Cawood. The road is about 12 feet of asphalt from shoulder to shoulder, but the project will add another four feet.
The project’s design and inspection phase will cost the city $55,000, while $250,000 from the Rebuild Alabama Act will cover construction.
— Approved design work by S&ME, a North Carolina-based engineering firm, to relieve flood problems in the Cotton Creek subdivision. The company will create a plan to straighten a 90-degree turn in a culvert on James Hopkins Road, and provide a cost estimate for the work later.
Meanwhile, the mayor is still in discussion with a property owner whose land could become the site of a new detention pond, which would significantly improve flood issues for the neighborhood.
Smith said he believed it could be as much as a month before the owner will make a decision about the land, either providing permission for the pond’s construction or selling the plot to the city.