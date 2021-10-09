Jacksonville to aid spay/neuter program

The City of Jacksonville announced Friday it has allotted funds to sponsor discounts for up to 200 “snip-it” tickets for residents of Calhoun County to aid in the effort to control the pet population, according to a press release.
Begun in 2019 by the Calhoun County Commission, the “snip-it” program works with Alabama Spay/Neuter to subsidize the costs required to spay or neuter pets.
The press release stated the city approved a $3,000 sponsorship and that vouchers would be available on a first-come, first-served basis.
“With the city’s $15 contribution included, a voucher for spaying is $47 for dogs and $27 for cats, and vouchers for neutering are $27 for dogs and $12 for cats,” the press release stated. “Vouchers can be purchased at the Calhoun County Commission office at 1702 Noble Street, in Anniston.”
Residents who’d like to buy a ticket would need to show proof of residency at the time of purchase.
A full list of prices and more information on the vouchers can be found on the website.